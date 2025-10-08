Sisters in shock after stranger understands their gossip

When you think you're safe to gossip in another language... think again.

Imagine gossiping about a stranger right in front of you, thinking they can't understand a word - only to find out they understood everything. This awkward moment happened to two sisters who thought they had the upper hand. They were gossiping about a man who was standing in the queue waiting to pay. Little did they know he was multilingual and caught every word. A woman, who shared the embarrassing moment on Reddit, said she was waiting in line at a clothing store when her sister joined her. She admits they are people watchers, and so the sisters started gossiping about the customer in front of them. They spoke in Sesotho, thinking the man, who is of a different race, wouldn't understand them. But they were wrong.

Gossiping got me a hot new friend. South Africa truly is an odd place. - Reddit user

We live in a diverse country, with 11 official languages, so it's misguided to assume that people, regardless of their race, are limited to speaking only one language.

"We're speaking in Sesotho, talking about his outfit and his man bag. He had bright pink hair with blue highlights, and I expressed jealousy about not being able to get my hair those exact shades and having to settle for more muted tones," read a post shared on Reddit.



The woman says their conversation lasted about five minutes, and they even discussed how attractive he was. "I don't like having to communicate in English at home, but I would totally compromise if I lived with him," the woman said. While her sister responed: "Imagine waking up and your first words are 'goeie more poplap, hoe het jy geslaap?'" It was at this point that the man chuckled out loud, leaving the sisters horrified that he may have understood them. Hoping that he didn't, they waited for him to pay for his items. They later saw him standing nearby and immediately felt embarrassed. "He walked up to us and started talking in Sesotho with a Vaal accent, and I legit just wanted to crawl into a hole and die. So we tucked in our tails, apologised for talking about him and promised we weren't creeps (which is precisely what a creep would say), but he said we sounded like vibes and he would like to be friends," she said in post.

