Sister, sister: two sisters, two very different personalities

When big sister demands respect and little sister just wants to have her say...

When big sister demands respect and little sister just wants to have her say...

Social media videos usually go viral for their level of cuteness, humour, drama or relatability. This time, it was the relatability of these siblings' disagreements that stood out.

If you have a sibling, you should check out this video, especially if you are part of a sistership. The saying goes, 'sisters are for life,' because beneath all the drama and fighting, there is an unbreakable bond. A mother of two shared a video of her girls getting into an argument.

In the video, which has over four million views, the younger sister speaks with her older sister, but big sis doesn't seem to be phased by what her sister is saying. Suddenly, it all comes crashing down, and we see that even big sis has a spicy side. Buyisamathemba didn't share what the argument between her two girls was about, but she can be heard trying to help the younger sibling express her feelings. It's at this moment that the older sister releases her musical side. She opened up about her true feelings in song and surprised everyone. Watch the video below, courtesy of TikTok.

Read more: Little brother invoices big sister for cleaning the house

The video had over 11,000 comments, with many people comparing them to the spicy sisterhood between Deena Jones and Effie in the 2006 American musical 'Dreamgirls'. Others picked on the younger sister's response to her sister's singing, when she said, "I am just a princess..." It was a classic moment for all big sisters who praised the girl's effort in demanding respect. "I might just start singing my way through disagreements because what??!!" Firstborns are proud of you, big sister." "Imagine expressing your feelings, and the person begins to sing. Telling you their age, how much you don't respect them." "I love how she listened first." "I thought the older was the quiet, reserved one, Kanti wehhhh." "Big siblings are bullies." "Some parents are lucky shemmm. They get to stream free Hollywood Movies live in their homes." Carol Ofori and her sister might have had their typical 'sister-sister' moments during their childhood, but they are besties, so perhaps that's where these two are heading.

Image Courtesy of TikTok