Sink your teeth into Carol Ofori’s big news this ‘Appreciation Monday’.

Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
It's Appreciation Monday, and Carol Ofori is all smiles about some big news.
Carol shared some exciting news recently, leaving her with a bright smile. She announced that, while she has been featured in a Parodontax commercial on television and digital, her relationship with the brand doesn’t end there.
Check out the video below on Instagram where she shares the news.
Carol Ofori is the official brand ambassador for Paradontax. Call her your ‘gum girl’ or ‘gum guru,’ as she calls it. Her mission in this new journey is to educate people on oral health.
Known as the gum health experts, Carol shared that being introduced to Parodontax has given her a wealth of information, including the understanding that bleeding gums are abnormal.
We asked her what this meant to her, and this is what she had to say:
It is such an honour to partner up with Parandontax, the gum experts. I think South Africans need to take their gum health seriously because your gum health, in turn, means stronger teeth and absolutely amazing confidence. So yeah, I'm so excited to go on this journey with them to healthier gums and a happier you.
- Carol Ofori
Watch Carol's commercial with Parodontax South Africa from YouTube.
Image Supplied
