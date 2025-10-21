Should you set boundaries when sharing water from your JoJo tank?
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
It's Skebenga Tuesday and today Carol Ofori talks to a Durban woman about the challenges of sharing during a water outage.
It's Skebenga Tuesday and today Carol Ofori talks to a Durban woman about the challenges of sharing during a water outage.
A Durban resident asks Carol Ofori if they are a 'Skebenga' for wanting to limit the amount of water they share with their neighbours during a water outage.
It seems the great teaching, 'sharing is caring', isn't always possible when you're left without water to bath and brush your teeth.
Today, on 'Am I the Skebenga?', a woman shares how she has a municipal back-up JoJo tank. While this is helpful during a water outage, they run out if the water is shut off for lengthy periods.
The woman says she often helps out her neighbours who have a baby and have now run out of water for herself. She was forced to use bottled water to brush her teeth and couldn't shower. Her husband said in future they should refuse their neighbours water from the JoJo tank, but she feels bad. However, she is two minds about the situation considering they invested a large amount of money to get the JoJo tank.
Struggling with a moral dilemma isn't easy.
While sharing is always encouraged, what happens when you are left in a predicament without water for your family? In these situations, it's always best to assess your situation based on three things: kindness, boundaries, balance and effective communication.
Sharing is the neighbourly thing to do (kindness), but ensuring you have set clear boundaries is vital. You are allowed to say 'no' without feeling bad. The way to set boundaries comes with effective communication, remember your tone and delivery matter when coming from a place of kindness.
1. How do I create healthy boundaries with my neighbours during a water outage?
What to say to your neighbours:
When it comes to sharing water, it's important to assess how much you need in your home before handing out to your neighbours. While many people might label you for keeping a healthy supply for yourself, you're allowed to share as much or as little as you choose.
How to avoid a pattern of dependency?
While you can always share with them in an emergency, you can remind them to keep their own supply of water. We live in a province that has regular water outages or shutdowns, each family should prepare for this.
All in all, while sharing is encouraged, we don't think this Durban woman and her husband should bare the burden, especially since we all should be responsible for keeping a healthy stock of stored water in case of an outage.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image Courtesy of iStock
Check out more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
PRESS PLAY: Relive your favourite Breakfast moments this week - 27 to 31 October
This week, we hung out with a legendary football coach, a new Dolphin sw...East Coast Breakfast 1 day, 5 hours ago
-
Microsoft Teams is about to snitch on you
Microsoft Teams is about to become the world’s nosiest coworkerEast Coast Breakfast 1 day, 5 hours ago