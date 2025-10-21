Should you set boundaries when sharing water from your JoJo tank?

A Durban resident asks Carol Ofori if they are a 'Skebenga' for wanting to limit the amount of water they share with their neighbours during a water outage.

It seems the great teaching, 'sharing is caring', isn't always possible when you're left without water to bath and brush your teeth.

Today, on 'Am I the Skebenga?', a woman shares how she has a municipal back-up JoJo tank. While this is helpful during a water outage, they run out if the water is shut off for lengthy periods.

The woman says she often helps out her neighbours who have a baby and have now run out of water for herself. She was forced to use bottled water to brush her teeth and couldn't shower. Her husband said in future they should refuse their neighbours water from the JoJo tank, but she feels bad. However, she is two minds about the situation considering they invested a large amount of money to get the JoJo tank.