Give the gift of a meal this Season of Sharing
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
For many families, the festive season comes without the simple joy of a meal. Here's how you can help change that through our Season of Sharing.
For many families, the festive season comes without the simple joy of a meal. Here's how you can help change that through our Season of Sharing.
What's your favourite meal to celebrate the festive season?
Many families are preparing for the festive season—a time for fun, togetherness, and celebrating with food. It's the time of the year when we're reminded to show gratitude for what we have.
While some families may be counting down the days to their festive season celebrations, there are families in KwaZulu-Natal who dread this time of year, as it fills them with worry, hunger, and sadness.
But it doesn't have to be that way. As a community, you can help us spread the joy by extending your kindness during our Season of Sharing campaign.
This year, East Coast Radio is going bigger and more impactful with our Season of Sharing initiative.
Why should you share this festive season?
- Sharing builds communities and ignites connection. It helps us feel like we're part of something bigger.
- By sharing, we are setting an example for the younger generation. Our actions will snowball into others feeling motivated to share.
- It changes the way society thinks - we can push for a society that is more focused on 'how can we help?' instead of 'what about me?'.
- It uplifts a family. By sharing, you can be part of the reason a family enjoys their festive season with meals for up to six weeks.
How can I get involved in East Coast Radio's Season of Sharing?
All you have to do is click on the 'Big Favour' tab on ecr.co.za, and you can donate however much you like.
You can also participate in our telethon on Friday, 7 November, and pledge your support with a donation. Dial 087 087 9495 to be part of the Season of Sharing telethon.
As you think about your favourite meal, remember your contribution can help feed a family that isn't as fortunate as you. Your small gesture in sharing can make a world of difference this festive season.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image Supplied
Check out more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
PRESS PLAY: Relive your favourite Breakfast moments this week - 27 to 31 October
This week, we hung out with a legendary football coach, a new Dolphin sw...East Coast Breakfast 1 day, 5 hours ago
-
Microsoft Teams is about to snitch on you
Microsoft Teams is about to become the world’s nosiest coworkerEast Coast Breakfast 1 day, 5 hours ago