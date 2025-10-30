Give the gift of a meal this Season of Sharing

What's your favourite meal to celebrate the festive season?

Many families are preparing for the festive season—a time for fun, togetherness, and celebrating with food. It's the time of the year when we're reminded to show gratitude for what we have.

While some families may be counting down the days to their festive season celebrations, there are families in KwaZulu-Natal who dread this time of year, as it fills them with worry, hunger, and sadness.

But it doesn't have to be that way. As a community, you can help us spread the joy by extending your kindness during our Season of Sharing campaign.

This year, East Coast Radio is going bigger and more impactful with our Season of Sharing initiative.