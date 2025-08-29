Senegal has a school for husbands on how to help their wives

A school for husbands that tackles the cultural attitude of men in African homes...

Calling all husbands, school is in session... Traditionally, women have been responsible for caring for the family and managing the household across most cultures and communities. As the years have evolved, that concept has changed to some extent in the modern world, where many men share the household responsibilities with their partners, including cooking, cleaning, caring for the kids, etc. And while this is not a holistic practice in all households, a United Nations initiative is flipping the script on the gender biased approach to managing the home.

The United Nations created a school for husbands in Senegal to encourage male members of the Senegalese community in Dakar to learn about 'positive masculinity' in social and health issues. This way, they can better help their communities by leading with information and action. An imam named Ibrahima Diane hosts sermons every Friday for men in the community. He advocates for change and explains to the men how he helps his wife in the home. Diane told CNN, "Many women appreciate my sermons. They say their husbands’ behaviour changed since they attended them." He even shared how some men have told him his lessons have inspired them to be better husbands and fathers. However, the school for husbands focuses on more than household chores and support. The lessons also address the health and safety of women and children. Traditionally, many of these communities believe in home births or, out of fear, neglect the idea of reproductive health or visiting a hospital or clinic. This may result in illness and sometimes death.

While the idea of a school for husbands sounds amusing to many, it could essentially help save lives in places such as Senegal, Niger, Togo, and Burkina Faso. CNN noted that the Ministry of Women, Family, Gender, and Child Protection has been involved in these classes and that increasing male involvement has improved women's access to reproductive health services.



Image Courtesy of Facebook