School calendar dates for 2026

As we take down the festive season decorations, it's also time to press the reset button for the back-to-school season.

Getting the family into gear ahead of the new school year might be more challenging for some than others, but it's vital that we do, considering public schools are reopening on 14 January 2026.

With the countdown in full swing, we are seeing an increasing number of parents trying to get their kids prepared for the new school year with stationery and school uniforms.

Last year, the Department of Basic Education announced some changes to the school calendar, one of which said that all schools across South Africa would have start and end dates.