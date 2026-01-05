School calendar dates for 2026
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
It's time to pack up the holiday mood and gear up for the back-to-school season.
As we take down the festive season decorations, it's also time to press the reset button for the back-to-school season.
Getting the family into gear ahead of the new school year might be more challenging for some than others, but it's vital that we do, considering public schools are reopening on 14 January 2026.
With the countdown in full swing, we are seeing an increasing number of parents trying to get their kids prepared for the new school year with stationery and school uniforms.
Last year, the Department of Basic Education announced some changes to the school calendar, one of which said that all schools across South Africa would have start and end dates.
Whereas schools in coastal towns would previously open a week later than those situated inland, all schools now share the same opening and closing dates.
Check out the proposed school calendar dates for the year 2026.
Term one:
14 January 2026 to 27 March 2026
School holiday: 28 March to 7 April 2026
Term two:
8 April 2026 to 26 June 2026
School holiday: 27 June to 20 July 2026
The Department of Education has declared an extra holiday on 15 June 2026 (Monday) as Youth Day falls on a Tuesday, 16 June 2026.
Public holidays:
- Freedom Day (Monday) 27 April 2026
- Workers' Day (Friday) 01 May 2026
Term three:
21 July 2026 to 23 September 2026
School holiday: 24 September to 05 October 2026
Public holidays:
- Women's Day (Sunday and Monday) 09 August and 10 August 2026.
Term four:
06 October 2026 to 09 December 2026
Public holidays:
- Day of Reconciliation (Wednesday) 16 December 2026
- Christmas Day (Friday) 25 December 2026
- Day of Goodwill (Saturday) 26 December 2026
