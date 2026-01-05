 School calendar dates for 2026
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

School calendar dates for 2026

Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

It's time to pack up the holiday mood and gear up for the back-to-school season. 

A happy mother gets her toddler ready for school by helping her with her backpack
A happy mother gets her toddler ready for school by helping her with her backpack/iStock/Jacob Wackerhausen

As we take down the festive season decorations, it's also time to press the reset button for the back-to-school season. 

Getting the family into gear ahead of the new school year might be more challenging for some than others, but it's vital that we do, considering public schools are reopening on 14 January 2026. 

With the countdown in full swing, we are seeing an increasing number of parents trying to get their kids prepared for the new school year with stationery and school uniforms. 

Last year, the Department of Basic Education announced some changes to the school calendar, one of which said that all schools across South Africa would have start and end dates. 

Read more: Carol Ofori's top mom hack ahead of the new school year

Whereas schools in coastal towns would previously open a week later than those situated inland, all schools now share the same opening and closing dates. 

Check out the proposed school calendar dates for the year 2026. 

Term one: 

14 January 2026 to 27 March 2026

School holiday: 28 March to 7 April 2026

Read more: LISTEN: Durban’s Northlands Primary LEGO team builds their way to South Korea

Term two: 

8 April 2026 to 26 June 2026

School holiday: 27 June to 20 July 2026

The Department of Education has declared an extra holiday on 15 June 2026 (Monday) as Youth Day falls on a Tuesday, 16 June 2026. 

Public holidays: 

  • Freedom Day (Monday) 27 April 2026
  • Workers' Day (Friday) 01 May 2026

Term three: 

21 July 2026 to 23 September 2026

School holiday: 24 September to 05 October 2026

Public holidays: 

  • Women's Day (Sunday and Monday) 09 August and 10 August 2026.

Published school calendar for 2026 in South Africa
Department of Basic Education website
Term four: 

06 October 2026 to 09 December 2026

Public holidays:

  • Day of Reconciliation (Wednesday) 16 December 2026 
  • Christmas Day (Friday) 25 December 2026
  • Day of Goodwill (Saturday) 26 December 2026

Carol Ofori Show Banner

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

  1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
  2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
  3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 
  4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
  5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Follow us on social media: 

Image Courtesy of iStock

Check out more from East Coast Radio

School Kids Children Holiday Parents

Show's Stories

© 2026 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.