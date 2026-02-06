SASSA suspends 70k grants after review drive

According to IOL, the review initiative was outlined during a briefing where SASSA CEO Themba Matlou explained that the exercise is focused on confirming eligibility and safeguarding resources. He emphasised that savings from improved oversight could help expand social assistance to more qualifying citizens.

The review forms part of broader measures aimed at ensuring that support reaches those who qualify, while addressing fraud and administrative weaknesses. Officials say the process also helps protect limited public funds amid ongoing pressure on government finances.

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has suspended 70,000 social grants following a large-scale review of beneficiaries, as part of efforts to strengthen the country’s social assistance system. The agency has assessed 240,000 grants so far in a process designed to improve accuracy, accountability, and efficiency.

Why is SASSA reviewing social grants?

The review is required under the Social Assistance Act of 2004, which obliges beneficiaries to report changes in their personal circumstances. These may include income, marital status, or updated contact information. The aim is to keep records accurate and prevent individuals who no longer qualify from receiving payments.

Matlou said the process is also intended to reduce fraud and ensure resources are allocated appropriately. He noted that strengthening oversight helps maintain the integrity of the system while ensuring assistance reaches those most in need.

How many grants have been affected so far?

Out of 240,000 grants reviewed, 70,000 have been suspended due to non-compliance. SASSA has set a target to review 420,000 cases in the current financial year, with nearly 400,000 beneficiaries already notified.

The agency has flagged 495,296 beneficiaries for further assessment and contacted most of them to undergo verification. Despite operational challenges, Matlou said there is confidence that the target will be met.

How is eligibility being verified?

SASSA has partnered with institutions including the South African Revenue Service, credit bureaus, and the National Student Financial Aid Scheme to verify applicants’ financial and personal information. Through data matching, officials have identified thousands of beneficiaries who may no longer qualify.

Credit bureau checks have also revealed instances where individuals may have claimed unemployment to access grants but later obtained loans or financial products. These partnerships aim to ensure assistance is directed to those who genuinely need it.

What role does technology play in the process?

Biometric enrolment has been introduced for new applicants, while an e-Life Certification system allows beneficiaries to confirm their status remotely through an online portal. These measures are intended to reduce administrative burdens and improve verification accuracy.

Life certification and ongoing reviews also help prevent payments to deceased individuals and identify fraudulent claims, strengthening oversight across the system.

How much has the review saved so far?

The review process has resulted in estimated savings of about R44 million per month, which amounts to roughly R0.5 billion annually. Officials say these savings can be redirected to support eligible beneficiaries and improve service delivery.

Matlou stressed that efficient resource management is essential, particularly given financial pressures on the state.