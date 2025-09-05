SA TikToker goes viral for celebrating women’s belly pooch
South African content creator Irshaad, known as Patywap, went viral for his body-positive post on women's belly pooches.
We live in a world where the 'belly pooch' isn't always celebrated. But a TikToker has managed to make women around South Africa blush over their bellies as he called it 'sexy'.
As we move into the warmer months, most people return to their exercise routines and work on their bikini bodies.
Traditionally, women have been hard on themselves to achieve a beach bod that ticks unrealistic standards. Naturally, because not every woman’s body is shaped the same.
However, we are seeing more and more women celebrate their curves and embrace a body-positive demeanour.
South African content creator Irshaad, who goes by Patywap on social media, shared a video that has over 870,000 views. He boldly celebrated a part of a woman’s body that has traditionally been a problem area.
He said, “To the ladies that have belly fat…You know when it hangs like a pouch and you put a dress on top, it shows, it’s cute and sexy…”
His video got so many women in the comments sharing how vulnerable they feel about their pooches.
Watch the video from TikTok below.
@patywap_
Mos also called a Fupa , its hot ladies 😍♬ original sound - patywap_
Females flocked to the comments section questioning his motives, others thanked him and some giggled like school girls.
- "I want to take your advice, but I don't trust you."
- "Do you know how much we cry over that? It really ruins the outfit."
- "Ooh, what a confidence booster."
- "Whaaaaat a confidence booster! Fling! fling! fling!"
- "You're giving us confidence here."
- "So do I need to cancel my gym membership?"
- "Don't take him seriously, it's content."
- "telling my personal trainer i quit and sending him this video."
- "oh I hate mine especially when I'm wearing a dress."
- "as long as my 7-year-old son likes it, I'm cool with it. He said it's like a pillow."
