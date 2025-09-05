SA TikToker goes viral for celebrating women’s belly pooch

We live in a world where the 'belly pooch' isn't always celebrated. But a TikToker has managed to make women around South Africa blush over their bellies as he called it 'sexy'.

As we move into the warmer months, most people return to their exercise routines and work on their bikini bodies.

Traditionally, women have been hard on themselves to achieve a beach bod that ticks unrealistic standards. Naturally, because not every woman’s body is shaped the same.

However, we are seeing more and more women celebrate their curves and embrace a body-positive demeanour.