 SA TikToker goes viral for celebrating women’s belly pooch
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

SA TikToker goes viral for celebrating women’s belly pooch

Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

South African content creator Irshaad, known as Patywap, went viral for his body-positive post on women's belly pooches. 

A woman pinching on her belly
iStock/jacoblund

We live in a world where the 'belly pooch' isn't always celebrated. But a TikToker has managed to make women around South Africa blush over their bellies as he called it 'sexy'. 

As we move into the warmer months, most people return to their exercise routines and work on their bikini bodies. 

Traditionally, women have been hard on themselves to achieve a beach bod that ticks unrealistic standards. Naturally, because not every woman’s body is shaped the same. 

However, we are seeing more and more women celebrate their curves and embrace a body-positive demeanour. 

Read more: Young woman shares the secret to positive body image

South African content creator Irshaad, who goes by Patywap on social media, shared a video that has over 870,000 views. He boldly celebrated a part of a woman’s body that has traditionally been a problem area. 

He said, “To the ladies that have belly fat…You know when it hangs like a pouch and you put a dress on top, it shows, it’s cute and sexy…”

His video got so many women in the comments sharing how vulnerable they feel about their pooches. 

Watch the video from TikTok below.

@patywap_

Mos also called a Fupa , its hot ladies 😍

♬ original sound - patywap_

Read more: The Oforis cross the finish line at Hollywoodbets Durban 10km

Females flocked to the comments section questioning his motives, others thanked him and some giggled like school girls. 


  • "I want to take your advice, but I don't trust you."
  • "Do you know how much we cry over that? It really ruins the outfit."
  • "Ooh, what a confidence booster."
  • "Whaaaaat a confidence booster! Fling! fling! fling!"
  • "You're giving us confidence here."
  • "So do I need to cancel my gym membership?"
  • "Don't take him seriously, it's content."
  • "telling my personal trainer i quit and sending him this video."
  • "oh I hate mine especially when I'm wearing a dress."
  • "as long as my 7-year-old son likes it, I'm cool with it. He said it's like a pillow."


Carol Ofori Show Banner

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

  1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
  2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
  3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 
  4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
  5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Follow us on social media: 

Image Courtesy of iStock

Check out more from East Coast Radio

Men Sexy Female TikTok Body Positivity

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.