SA guide dog association: Equipping visually impaired clients with practical tools and techniques

In a recent video shared on its platforms, the association focused on the work of orientation and mobility practitioners and the essential role they play in helping clients build independence.

The South African Guide-Dog Association for the Blind continues to highlight the importance of services that support people with visual impairments in their daily lives. While guide dogs are widely recognised, the organisation also provides specialised mobility training that helps individuals move safely and confidently within their environments.

Who is Mandla Mathebula and what is his role?

The video introduces Mandla Mathebula, an orientation and mobility practitioner who works closely with visually impaired clients. His role centres on practical instruction that enables clients to move from one place to another safely and perform everyday tasks with confidence.

He explains that his work includes training clients to use a white cane effectively and guiding them through daily living skills such as making tea and cooking at home without assistance. These practical techniques help clients navigate their surroundings while maintaining independence.

Why is mobility training important beyond guide dogs?

Guide dogs are often seen as the most visible form of mobility support, but they are not suitable or preferred for everyone. Orientation and mobility practitioners provide an alternative pathway for individuals who require different forms of assistance.

Training focuses on essential skills such as cane techniques, spatial awareness, route planning and navigating both familiar and unfamiliar environments. In the video, Mandla demonstrates how to position and use a white cane correctly, offering step-by-step guidance to support safe movement.

How is training adapted to individual needs?

Mobility training is tailored to each person’s unique circumstances and abilities. The association emphasises that support is extended to people with varying needs, including those who are deafblind. This personalised approach ensures that every client receives guidance suited to their requirements.

By adjusting techniques and instruction methods, practitioners help clients build confidence in ways that align with their daily realities and challenges.

What impact does this support have on everyday life?

Equipping clients with practical tools and techniques opens access to opportunities that might otherwise feel out of reach. Orientation and mobility training supports participation in education, employment, social environments and routine activities.

Through this work, independence is framed not only as the ability to move from place to place but also as a matter of dignity, confidence and inclusion. Clients are supported in developing skills that allow them to take part fully in everyday life and make decisions about how they move through the world.