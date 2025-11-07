Giving back: Royal Tyres supports Season of Sharing initiative

It's time to unite for hope and impact as we take on the 2025 edition of Season of Sharing.

East Coast Radio has partnered with Pick 'n Pay, and our entire team is ready to raise the funds needed to feed school children and their families around KwaZulu-Natal ahead of the festive season.

This week, Carol Ofori spoke to registered Paediatric Dietitian Megan Marshall and Senior Social Worker Varsha Haridass about the effects of child malnutrition.

Marshall shared what happens when children don't have access to healthy food, while Haridass painted a vivid picture of the hardships many families in KZN face in feeding their own.

Listen to what Haridass had to share about the communities in need.