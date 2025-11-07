Giving back: Royal Tyres supports Season of Sharing initiative
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Jasmeena Patel Shiba from Royal Tyres steps in to donate towards ECR's Season of Sharing initiative.
It's time to unite for hope and impact as we take on the 2025 edition of Season of Sharing.
East Coast Radio has partnered with Pick 'n Pay, and our entire team is ready to raise the funds needed to feed school children and their families around KwaZulu-Natal ahead of the festive season.
This week, Carol Ofori spoke to registered Paediatric Dietitian Megan Marshall and Senior Social Worker Varsha Haridass about the effects of child malnutrition.
Marshall shared what happens when children don't have access to healthy food, while Haridass painted a vivid picture of the hardships many families in KZN face in feeding their own.
Listen to what Haridass had to share about the communities in need.
Some of the stories shared by Haridass didn't just leave listeners heartbroken, but it motivated them to donate towards this year's Season of Sharing initiative.
One of those listeners was a former Woman Crush Wednesday on Carol Ofori's show, Jasmeena Patel Shiba.
Patel Shiba called into the show to speak about the work she does with her team at Royal Tyres by donating to communities that struggle to put food on their tables.
We donate a hundred loaves of bread a week to four children's homes. So when I heard about this, I thought we've gotta be in this.
- Jasmeena Patel Shiba
Patel Shiba challenged all her fellow Women Crushes to come to the front of the class and donate towards this great cause.
You can also contribute to the Season of Sharing. Call 087 87 9495 today from 6am to 6pm today.
Listen to the inspiring words by Jasmeena Patel Shiba and Carol Ofori below.
If you would like to donate towards the Season of Sharing, you can call us on 087 087 9495.
