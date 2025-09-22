 Rotis and Stories project by Durban scholar, Vinoshan Naidoo
Updated | By East Coast Radio

A young boy from Chatsworth is restoring kindness and goodwill with his ‘Rotis and Stories’ project for disadvantaged elderly in his community.

A group of volunteers gather at the community centre in Chatsworth to make roti
X/GoodThingsGuy

12-year-old Vinoshan Naidoo from Chatsworth, Durban, isn't just flipping rotis but also flipping the script on connecting with the pensioners in his community. 

The Rotis and Stories project is an initiative that has united master roti makers and volunteers interested in making a difference in the community of Chatsworth with lonely and hungry pensioners.  

Naidoo shared how, on 13 September 2025, around 50 volunteers came together to make roti. People brought rolling pins and boards and sponsored the roti and potato curry ingredients. 

Clive Pillay, a community member who plays a vital role in the project, shared how he met an elderly woman who was grateful for the visit and, more especially, the meal, as she was hungry. 

The project will be ongoing, and the team hopes that more community members will be inspired to join in their efforts. For more information and if you would like to get involved, you can contact the Nelson Mandela Community Youth Centre (NMYC) in Chatsworth (+27 61 429 2574 | [email protected])

It is remarkable to see how they are not just supplying food to a forgotten part of society, but also make time to connect with them over a meal and storytelling. 

The timing is perfect as we approach World Food Day on 16 October 2025. Find out how to do your bit with East Coast Radio and the Do More Foundation here

Image Courtesy of X

