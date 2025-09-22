Rotis and Stories project by Durban scholar, Vinoshan Naidoo
A young boy from Chatsworth is restoring kindness and goodwill with his ‘Rotis and Stories’ project for disadvantaged elderly in his community.
12-year-old Vinoshan Naidoo from Chatsworth, Durban, isn't just flipping rotis but also flipping the script on connecting with the pensioners in his community.
The Rotis and Stories project is an initiative that has united master roti makers and volunteers interested in making a difference in the community of Chatsworth with lonely and hungry pensioners.
Naidoo shared how, on 13 September 2025, around 50 volunteers came together to make roti. People brought rolling pins and boards and sponsored the roti and potato curry ingredients.
The idea is that we make the roti and cook a huge pot of potato curry to have with it. After the cooking, the volunteers taste their work before packing the rest of the rotis to distribute to various homes of less fortunate pensioners listed on the community centre’s database. When there, the “stories” part of the initiative comes in as volunteers take the time to sit down and just talk with the pensioners, who are often very lonely.
- Vinoshan Naidoo
Clive Pillay, a community member who plays a vital role in the project, shared how he met an elderly woman who was grateful for the visit and, more especially, the meal, as she was hungry.
The project will be ongoing, and the team hopes that more community members will be inspired to join in their efforts. For more information and if you would like to get involved, you can contact the Nelson Mandela Community Youth Centre (NMYC) in Chatsworth (+27 61 429 2574 | [email protected])
It is remarkable to see how they are not just supplying food to a forgotten part of society, but also make time to connect with them over a meal and storytelling.
