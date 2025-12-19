Rory Petzer's top tips for holidaymakers visiting KZN this festive season

Local comedian Rory Petzer hit the nail on the head with his top tips for holidaymakers visiting KwaZulu-Natal this holiday.

While KZN locals welcome everyone with open arms, not everyone is happy to have the roads filled with visitors from all around South Africa, especially since each province has its own unique driving style. When these drivers intermix, there's guaranteed to be some friction on the roads.

You need to respect us and our k*k driving. - Rory Petzer

Petzer joked about the overflow of visitors KZN is already experiencing, with an abundance of cars passing through the Marianhill Toll Plaza. He says drivers would be doing themselves a favour by leaving their cars at the toll plaza and walking around for the rest of their holiday. Petzer picked on the KZN culture of motorists who have their own set of rules when it comes to driving. Of course, as the saying goes, if you can't beat them, join them, which he has completely embraced. He coined the term 'lane shedding' and touched on fast lane hoggers who are pretty gatvol to the road laws. And of course, what would this list of tips be without a mention of the traffic circles in Durban?

Read more: Things to remember when using the roads this festive season

Here's to recognising that KZN motorists have their own way of driving compared to other provinces. There are some of Petzer's tips for holidaymakers driving in KZN this festive season: KZN drivers don't follow the fast and slow lane practice, which is how we all were taught to drive. Expect to see some fast lane hoggers.

"Lane shedding" refers to the numerous construction taking place on our roads. Several lanes are closed and stay that way for long periods of time.

If there is a queue of traffic of at least two to five cars, motorists in Durban feel the need to overtake by any means possible, which sometimes means climbing pavements, going over grass patches, etc.

When eating a bunny chow, don't dare ask for cutlery; the people of KZN take offence. You must use your hands to eat a bunny chow; it's the best part of the experience. Watch the list of tips below.

Image Courtesy of Instagram