Rory Petzer’s Braai Day rules as he tackles World’s Biggest Braai record

Rory Petzer, aka the Minister of Champions, shares five rules for braaing as he takes part in the World's Largest Braai record in Pretoria.

Rory Petzer, aka the Minister of Champions, shares five rules for braaing as he takes part in the World's Largest Braai record in Pretoria.

While KwaZulu-Natal residents were trying to navigate their braai in the rainy weather on Heritage Day, Rory Petzer was busy setting a braai record at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria. Thousands of South Africans donned their aprons, ‘heritage-worthy’ attire (not just a Bokke t-shirt), to participate in our country’s attempt at the Guinness World Record for the world's biggest braai. The event saw 2,500 braai fanatics attempt to break the record for the most people braaing together. The current record is held by Japan, where 2,220 people achieved it in November 2023. The event saw 2,500 braai fanatics attempt to break the record for the most people braaing together. The current record is held by Japan, where 2,220 people achieved it in November 2023.

Take a look at some video footage from YouTube.

If there’s one thing South Africans know how to do, it’s host a party. It was an epic day with live music featuring Mi Casa and Kurt Darren, food trucks, beer gardens, and the overall ambience of family, friends, and togetherness. While the confirmation of the record has not yet been revealed, the success was that most of the attendees at Loftus were happy about how their Heritage Day turned out. We asked Rory to share a list of rules to follow when having a braai, and he was more than happy to oblige. Who better than a potential Guinness World Record holder to share some good old-fashioned braai tips.

Supplied/Rory Petzer

Read more: Carol Ofori speaks about heritage and family

Rules to follow when having a braai

1. S/he who holds the tongs holds court: Once you’re holding the tongs, you’re basically the president of the braai. If you want the music louder, it goes louder. If you want someone to stand beside you and fan you with an empty boerewors tray, you get this. 2. The mathematics of the meat: If eight people are coming, braai meat for 16 people and have enough salads for four people. NEVER ever confuse those two. It's simple maths. 3. Questioning the ref: Nobody is to ever, under any circumstances, question why the meat is 'overcooked', 'undercooked' or 'not cooked at all'. You sit down (or stand) and nod as you chew, while sending a 'thumbs up' to the person who braaied. If you're confused about this rule, please refer to rule number one.

4. The Springbok rugby rule: If the braai is in celebration of a Springbok game (or any other big national sporting event), nobody is to ever have any responsibilities during the game other than to make sure the fire is still burning and everyone has a drink. If you've all come together to watch the game, that is what you do. You braai the meat after or before, NEVER during. 5. The Leftovers rule Whoever hosted the braai decides who gets to keep the leftovers. NEVER take anything home from the braai, unless physically gifted to you by the host. The host has risked his reputation in the community WhatsApp group by having you rowdy bunch of South African sports supporters over, so please respect his / her authority.

Image Supplied