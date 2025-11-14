Rick Ross's diamond cut veneers, a winning smile or too flashy?

If you had a lot of money, how would you choose to show off your wealth?

After seeing American rapper Rick Ross's diamond-cut veneers, Carol Ofori wants to know from East Coast Radio listeners how you would show off your wealth if you had a lot of money. Ross has had an interesting rise to fame, but from the outset, it was clear that he was focused on building generational wealth. He hasn't just turned heads with his 'Eureka' smile, but has also got people talking about the 'mad money' he has to get diamond-cut veneers. Celebrity dentist, Dr Mario Montoya introduced the diamond-cut veneers, calling them a revolutionary addition to the world of cosmetic surgery.

I’m proud to present to you The OPULENT SMILE, a Masterpiece in Smile Design, crafted with precision diamond cuts for unmatched brilliance, elegance, and durability. This is more than a smile; it’s a statement of power, luxury, and individuality. - Dr Mario Montoya

Have a look at this intricately cut set of veneers on his Instagram video below.

What better way to exude confidence, luxury and power than by getting yourself a set of diamond dentures? Perhaps this is the reason that Rick Ross chose to become the first rapper to get a mouthful of diamond-cut veneers. Of course, it got people talking. One person said: "I can't believe y'all made dentures a status symbol." Another wrote, "Ima mind my broke business." More than a few Facebook users agreed that he had too much money and didn't know what to do with it. "When you run out of things to do when you have that kinda money."

"He remind me of Mayweather, so rich he don't know what to do with all that money."

"He just board with nothing to do with his money." Watch the video of him displaying his diamond-cut veneers on Instagram (swipe right).

Interestingly enough, while Dr Montoya is all about marketing his 'Opulent smile', there was no mention of how much it costs. In one comment, Dr Montoya responded to a person asking how much by saying, "You are one message away from your new smile, send us a DM." For the record, these aren't veneers made out of real diamonds. The veneers are cut and shaped to look like a diamond. They are customised with a gloss, three-dimensional finish that makes them mirror the look of a diamond.

Image Courtesy of Instagram