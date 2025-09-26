Rat breaks into ATM destroying over 330k worth of cash

The tiniest bank robber, a rat, managed to break into an ATM and damage thousands of banknotes.

A story about the tiniest bank thief has everyone shocked. A rat is responsible for an ATM break-in in Tinsukia, India. A branch of the State Bank of India (SBI) had a non-functional ATM that had not been operating for many days. When the technicians finally got to fixing it, they were in for a smelly surprise. In addition to the strong smell, they were shocked by the number of shredded banknotes. The smell was a result of the rodent's corpse. The rat had found its way into the ATM and ate through a total of R 334495,91.

As bizarre as it sounds, in India, rats are considered holy creatures. In 2012, National Geographic reported on a temple in India called the 'Rat Temple'. At the time, the temple was said to have more than 15,000 rats, and pilgrims and worshippers visiting the temple worshipped the rats and the temple's deities. They considered the rats forms of the Goddess and didn't chase or hurt them, but prayed to them. We doubt that this rat was celebrated for its efforts in destroying banknotes to the value of more than R334,000. We would like to know if an insurer covers this loss and damage. Since rats are abundantly present around most parts of India, perhaps it should be taken into consideration.

According to an online source, the incident occurred in 2016, and the authorities ruled out foul play. The bank confirmed that it would take measures to prevent this from happening again, even though, after reviewing CCTV footage, they could not tell how the rat entered the ATM.

Image Courtesy of Instagram