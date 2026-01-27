Is pulling your tooth out with the door really character development?

When your older sister stresses you out, and you have to speak your truth...

When your older sister stresses you out, and you have to speak your truth...

A young girl shares the dilemmas of having a loose tooth and an older sister. Being the younger sister isn't always as easy as everyone makes it out to be. While most people believe it makes life easy and breezy because you have an older sister guiding you through the pitfalls they experienced, it can sometimes be a bit stressful living up to their standards. A young girl, Lwandle, with almost 20,000 followers on social media, shares how her sister stressed her out when it was time to take care of a loose tooth. She is definitely a sassy, outspoken and charming young lady and therefore felt it was necessary to speak her mind about her sister's advice.

In the video, Lwandle complains to her mother that her older sister, Thato, told her that pulling out her loose tooth using a door was a part of 'character development'. But Lwandle didn't agree. She explained that she is still going through her regular development and didn't need the added stress of character development. Watch her explain things to her mother below, courtesy of TikTok.

While many parents use this method to pull out their child's loose tooth, it isn't advisable. The South African Dental Association (SADA) advises that if a child's tooth is about to come out and the child is experiencing discomfort and asks for help removing it, then a parent can assist. A parent can assist the child by grasping the tooth with a clean tissue or gauze and giving it a quick twist. When pulling a tooth at home, SADA reminds parents to be gentle. A tooth that is sufficiently loose will fall out with just a gentle squeeze." (Colgate) If the child is not bothered by the loose tooth, then leave it alone. The tooth will fall out eventually. If you have concerns over a loose tooth that doesn't seem to be falling out, then you may take your child to a dentist.

Image Courtesy of iStock