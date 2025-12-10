Proof that kids need spa days too
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
A video of a kid lathering her skin with her yoghurt has gone viral, creating much laughter on the internet.
Parents can agree that snack time is a vital part of any child's day. However, when they go quiet, that's your first sign that they might be up to mischief.
Silence is usually a warning sign that your child is probably up to no good. It's usually the moment to get up and check on them. This was the opposite of what this parent did when they saw their little girl turning her snack into a moisturiser.
People were amused by the fact that she was so invested in moisturising her skin.
She slathered her legs with the mini tub of yoghurt while sitting on the sofa.
We've seen people hopping on bizarre trends like applying poop on their face, using skincare made of breastmilk and remember when Jennifer Aniston put the salmon sperm facial on the map?
One person wrote: "She's on to something...body yoghurt."
Another said: "Mentally, she’s at the beach applying sunscreen."
- "And she understands that there is no such thing as 'too much sunscreen'."
- "And that’s why I’m done having kids."
- "Wait till the TikTok girlies get a hold on this skincare routine."
- "I saw mommy doing this when daddy was showering."
Watch the video below, courtesy of Instagram.
How can I protect my child's skin this Summer?
- Apply sunblock and reapply throughout the day.
- Ensure they wear their hats or use an umbrella when out in the sun.
- Try to stay out of direct sunlight between peak sunny times of the day (generally between 10 am and 3 pm).
- Teach them about sun safety and the importance of protecting their skin.
