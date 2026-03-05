A private school for R780 a month? Here's all we know

This South African private school costs less than your grocery bill! The school's education model is challenging everything we think we know about private schooling.

Private education in South Africa has long been associated with high fees, exclusivity and limited access. For many families, private schools feel financially out of reach, even when public schooling options are overcrowded or under-resourced. Against this backdrop, one education group is challenging assumptions about what private education can cost and how it can be delivered. Apex Education, a low-cost private education group structured as a Non-Profit Company (NPC), is offering schooling at a price point that is rarely associated with the private sector. With fees set at R7,800 per learner per year for the 2026 school year, this works out to R780 per month on a ten-month payment plan. According to BusinessTech, Apex Education is positioning itself as a scalable, affordable alternative within the private schooling space, while maintaining a strong focus on learning outcomes and operational sustainability.

What is Apex Education? Apex Education operates as a non-profit education group with a blended-learning model at its core. Rather than relying solely on traditional classroom teaching, the group combines digital learning platforms with in-person facilitation. This approach is designed to reduce costs while maintaining educational quality across different grades. The group currently serves around 2,000 learners across various grades and schools. Its network includes five schools in the Western Cape, comprising one high school in Eersterivier and primary and high schools in Stellenbosch and Pinelands. Beyond the province, Apex also has two partner schools, one based in Johannesburg and another in KwaZulu-Natal. The Stellenbosch and Pinelands campuses have been planned with scale in mind. Once fully operational, these two sites are expected to accommodate up to 1,720 learners from Grade R through to Grade 12. How does Apex Education work on just R780 per month? The affordability of Apex Education’s model is closely linked to its blended-learning approach and non-profit structure. By integrating technology into teaching and learning, the group is able to optimise staff-to-learner ratios, infrastructure use and operational costs. Each Apex school employs approximately 73 staff members, including qualified teachers, facilitators and operational teams. The model allows teachers to focus on instruction and learner progress, while facilitators support learners during structured digital learning sessions. This structure reduces the need for large numbers of full-time classroom teachers per grade, a key cost driver in traditional private schooling models.

Where are Apex schools based? Apex Education’s physical footprint is concentrated mainly in the Western Cape, with strategic expansion through partnerships elsewhere in the country. The group’s first school opened in Eersterivier in 2018 as a high school. This school was launched through a partnership with a no-fee public school and the Western Cape Education Department. It reached full capacity in 2021 when its first cohort of learners completed matric. In 2024, Apex opened Apex Stellenbosch, a purpose-built school that cost R80 million to construct. The campus welcomed its first Grade 8 learners and is expanding by one grade each year, with its first Grade 12 cohort expected in 2028. More recently, Apex opened a school in Pinelands, Cape Town. This project required an estimated R135 million in funding, all of which was raised through financial contributions. The school is currently operating from a temporary site, with construction of the permanent campus scheduled to begin in February 2026. Does government play any role? Apex Education operates within the Western Cape’s Collaboration Schools Pilot Programme. As an NPC, the group has a Service Level Agreement with the Western Cape Education Department, meaning its schools were launched in partnership with government rather than operating independently. This partnership is central to the group’s ability to keep fees low while ensuring regulatory compliance and educational standards. Apex Education has highlighted that collaboration between philanthropy, government and parents underpins the sustainability of the model