President Ramaphosa’s high-speed train vision could cut Durban-Johannesburg travel time

According to BusinessTech, Ramaphosa explained that the initial focus will be on strategic rail corridors linking Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo. These routes are seen as vital due to their economic importance and high volumes of long-distance travel between provinces.

Speaking during his State of the Nation Address , the president said the initiative forms part of broader infrastructure planning aimed at modernising transport systems across the country. He indicated that high-speed rail is no longer a distant idea, but a project that government structures are actively advancing.

South Africa’s long-discussed ambition to introduce high-speed rail has once again been placed firmly on the national agenda. President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed that the government is continuing with preparations to roll out high-speed train services, with the first phase expected to connect key provinces and economic hubs.

What routes are being prioritised in the first phase?

The president identified specific connections that government would like to see included in the early stages of the project. These include a route between Johannesburg and Musina, as well as a link between eThekwini, which encompasses Durban and Johannesburg. The emphasis on these corridors reflects the heavy movement of people and goods between the inland economic centre and coastal regions.

By highlighting these routes, Ramaphosa signalled that high-speed rail is being positioned as a solution to reduce pressure on existing road networks and conventional rail services. The focus is on cutting travel times that are currently considered excessive for a modern economy.

Why does government believe high-speed rail is necessary?

Ramaphosa argued that South Africa cannot afford to fall behind global developments in transport infrastructure. He pointed out that high-speed rail has become a standard feature in many parts of the world, where it has significantly reduced journey times between major cities.

He drew attention to current travel realities, noting that long-distance journeys within the country often take several hours. In his view, these extended travel times are no longer acceptable given the demands of economic growth and regional integration.

How long should journeys between major cities take?

Using the Durban to Johannesburg route as an example, Ramaphosa said it should no longer take five to six hours to travel between these cities. He described such durations as outdated in the context of a modern economy that relies on efficiency and mobility.

He also referred to travel from Gauteng to the far north, stating that the journey from Johannesburg to Musina currently takes around four and a half hours. According to the president, this is far longer than what could be achieved with faster rail options in place.

Is there public and private sector support for the project?

The president indicated that there is a strong public appetite for high-speed rail, saying that people want improved long-distance travel options. He added that progress is being made, suggesting that the idea has moved beyond conceptual discussions.

Government has also tested interest from the private sector. Ramaphosa revealed that nearly 30 companies responded positively to a request for information issued last year. These companies indicated a willingness to participate in the development of high-speed rail corridors, signalling confidence in the project’s potential.