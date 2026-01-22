Practical ways to save money in 2026

Unless you won the R179 million PowerBall jackpot this week, chances are you need a savings plan to get you through the year.

Payday comes in... and somehow disappears just as fast. For many South Africans, saving money feels like something we should be doing, but never quite manage to get right. Between rising costs, debit orders and everyday life, putting money aside can feel overwhelming or even impossible at times. But the truth is, saving doesn't have to be complicated, strict or stressful. Sometimes, it starts with a small decision and a bit of consistency. A recent ECR poll revealed that 50% of voters have managing their finances as the one goal they try to achieve every year.

Katlego Kevin (@katlego_kala) is a financial educator and digital creator who shares savings tips and advice on his social media platforms.

Think of him as your virtual accountability partner when it comes to reaching your savings goals. Whether you're a long-time saver or have decided to make 2026 the year you reach your savings goals, we're here to help. Kevin has some practical tips on how to start saving and keep the momentum going.

How do I start saving money? Kevin says when it comes to starting your savings journey, it's better to "start small and keep it simple". "You don't need a lot of money to begin. Consistency matters more than the amount. "One practical tip is to save first before you spend. Even if it's R50 or R100, putting money aside as soon as you get paid helps build the habit," he says. He adds that tracking your spending also makes a big difference because it helps you see where your money is going. Saving challenges can also make things more fun and less overwhelming.

How to save extra money and build an emergency fund? "Try a 52-week saving challenge, where you save a small amount that increases each week or a no-spend challenge where you cut out unnecessary spending for a set period. "Another simple one is rounding up purchases and saving the difference or saving all your 'extra' money like bonuses, cashback or side hustle income," he says. Even when you don't have a specific savings goal in mind, building your emergency fund or saving for future opportunities are still valid reasons to save. "An emergency fund is a great place to start because it protects you from stress when unexpected expenses come up. You can also save for flexibility, knowing you have options if life changes," he says. "Some common mistakes people make are waiting for the 'perfect' time to start saving or saving whatever is left over instead of prioritising it and comparing themselves to others. A big misconception is that you need to earn a lot of money to save – that is not true."

Saving is about behaviour, not income. - Katlego Kevin

For those who struggle to save consistently, Kevin shares the following tips: Fixed or notice accounts work well because the money is harder to touch.

Accountability partners can also help – someone who checks in with you or saves alongside you.

Automating savings is another powerful tool because it removes temptation and decision-making.