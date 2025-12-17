Prabashnee Naidoo takes volleyball from Darnall to the world

Carol Ofori celebrates Prabashnee Naidoo, a volleyball master, as her final Woman Crush Wednesday for 2025.

Naidoo is from a small town on the North Coast of KwaZulu-Natal, but after discovering her passion for volleyball, her mission has been anything but minute.

Her humble beginnings were anything but a shortfall; they provided her with numerous opportunities to pursue her love of volleyball. Naidoo thanks her parents and her community for helping her reach many of her goals in the sport.

From absorbing the financial burdens that come with pursuing her dreams to providing the support she needed to shine brightly during every opportunity afforded to her by the sport of volleyball, Naidoo's mission has always been to bring volleyball to the forefront.