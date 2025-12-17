 Prabashnee Naidoo takes volleyball from Darnall to the world
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

"My mission is to bring volleyball to the fore..." - Prabashnee Naidoo.

Prabashnee Naidoo stands in front of the World Masters Games in Taipei City Taiwan
Supplied

Carol Ofori celebrates Prabashnee Naidoo, a volleyball master, as her final Woman Crush Wednesday for 2025. 

Naidoo is from a small town on the North Coast of KwaZulu-Natal, but after discovering her passion for volleyball, her mission has been anything but minute. 

Her humble beginnings were anything but a shortfall; they provided her with numerous opportunities to pursue her love of volleyball. Naidoo thanks her parents and her community for helping her reach many of her goals in the sport. 

From absorbing the financial burdens that come with pursuing her dreams to providing the support she needed to shine brightly during every opportunity afforded to her by the sport of volleyball, Naidoo's mission has always been to bring volleyball to the forefront. 

Apart from her various accolades in the sport, including sports achievement awards, provincial and national caps, and silver and bronze medalist at international tournaments, Naidoo admits that securing the support volleyball needs is challenging. 

Her decorated achievements have only fuelled her drive to get the sport noticed. With more than three decades of dedication to promoting volleyball and its players, she remains as motivated as ever. 

Naidoo believes that the lack of media coverage of volleyball sporting events hinders sponsorships. This, in turn, contributes to the lack of funding and the development of young players. 

Prabashnee Naidoo at the GSports Awards 2025
Supplied

After the win at the World Master's Game in Taipei City, Taiwan, Naidoo made a personal commitment to her team. She said she would gain recognition for the team's achievement. 

"I wanted South Africa to know that, beyond volleyball being played locally, Women in Volleyball are competing internationally, making history, transcending barriers and winning," said Naidoo. 

We're going out with a jump float...

Carol Ofori Show Banner

Image Supplied

Show's Stories

