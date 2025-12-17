Prabashnee Naidoo takes volleyball from Darnall to the world
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
"My mission is to bring volleyball to the fore..." - Prabashnee Naidoo.
Carol Ofori celebrates Prabashnee Naidoo, a volleyball master, as her final Woman Crush Wednesday for 2025.
Naidoo is from a small town on the North Coast of KwaZulu-Natal, but after discovering her passion for volleyball, her mission has been anything but minute.
Her humble beginnings were anything but a shortfall; they provided her with numerous opportunities to pursue her love of volleyball. Naidoo thanks her parents and her community for helping her reach many of her goals in the sport.
From absorbing the financial burdens that come with pursuing her dreams to providing the support she needed to shine brightly during every opportunity afforded to her by the sport of volleyball, Naidoo's mission has always been to bring volleyball to the forefront.
Volleyball offered me so many incredible opportunities. The opportunity to play a game I loved so much. The opportunity to be coached and trained by incredible coaches, to improve my skills and develop my full potential. The opportunity to meet new people, in the form of my teammates and foster friendships that would bring us full circle in our Master's Volleyball journey. The opportunity to travel to different parts of South Africa and internationally, connect with players on a global platform and experience their culture while sharing mine.
- Prabashnee Naidoo
Apart from her various accolades in the sport, including sports achievement awards, provincial and national caps, and silver and bronze medalist at international tournaments, Naidoo admits that securing the support volleyball needs is challenging.
Her decorated achievements have only fuelled her drive to get the sport noticed. With more than three decades of dedication to promoting volleyball and its players, she remains as motivated as ever.
Naidoo believes that the lack of media coverage of volleyball sporting events hinders sponsorships. This, in turn, contributes to the lack of funding and the development of young players.
After the win at the World Master's Game in Taipei City, Taiwan, Naidoo made a personal commitment to her team. She said she would gain recognition for the team's achievement.
"I wanted South Africa to know that, beyond volleyball being played locally, Women in Volleyball are competing internationally, making history, transcending barriers and winning," said Naidoo.
My Mission is to bring volleyball to the fore, create visibility via media, acquire corporate sponsorships, attract other masters volleyball players, empower and inspire the next generation of volley players, whilst growing the game.
- Prabashnee Naidoo
Be sure to listen to Carol Ofori between 9:30 am and 10 am today and hear more from Prabashnee Naidoo.
We're going out with a jump float...
Image Supplied
