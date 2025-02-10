PMB salesman realises that it's Puri Patha not Putha Patha
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
For a brief moment, he sounded so convincing...
If there’s one thing South Africans can all agree on, it’s our love for good food. Snack time is often a highlight of the day – something we eagerly look forward to.
Everyone needs a little pick-me-up at some point in the workday. For the Volkswagen Pietermaritzburg team, it was the popular Indian snack Puri Patha.
According to the Quality Living Styles blog, Puri Patha is a "tangy, spicy patty served between 2 puris (a kind of bread). It is often served as a snack or a side dish and contributes to a delicious high tea".
In a video that had many South Africans laughing out loud, Keshnee Pillay captures a hilarious moment with her colleague Thabo, who unintentionally mixes up the name of a beloved Indian South African tea-time snack, Puri Patha.
With full confidence, Thabo tells her that another colleague brought "Putha Patha". Rather than correcting him immediately, she holds back her laughter and lets the moment play out – waiting for Thabo to realise his mix-up on his own.
Watch the video below – courtesy of TikTok.
@keshneepillay6 Even googled it ....Putha Patha @Thabo ♬ original sound - Keshnee Pillay
After all the laughs and giggles, Pillay did a follow-up video with Thabo.
"This stuff is very good. That's why I messed up the name because it's so good," he said.
South Africans were amused and shared their thoughts.
"A diverse nation indeed."
"I'm never calling it the normal name again."
"I love this new name like that vegetable meatballs."
"And his confidence before he found out."
Watch the second video below from TikTok.
@keshneepillay6 @Thabo Magubane ♬ original sound - Keshnee Pillay
Image Courtesy of Facebook
