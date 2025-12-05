Places in KZN to volunteer this festive season
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Spread love and kindness this festive season by giving the gift of time.
If you are looking for places to volunteer this festive season, here are some options.
Today is International Volunteer Day, a day to share your time and resources with those who need it most.
While volunteering can be done any time of the year, it is especially encouraged during the festive season, when many people might feel alone
In commemoration of 16 Days of Activism, we've included three women and children's shelters in KZN where you can volunteer your time - Sahara Shelter, William Clark Gardens Children's Home, and Kerr House Durban Hospice for women.
Anyone who wishes to volunteer is welcome, subject to a mandatory background check and police clearance for the safety of their clients.
Read more: Meet the Frontline: Sahara Shelter
You could also volunteer your time at the Cancer Association of South Africa (CANSA). The organisation is always looking for volunteers to lend a hand, whom they call the "backbone and lifeblood of the organisation".
If you would like to volunteer with CANSA, you can review their frequently asked questions and then visit their volunteer page here.
You can also help volunteer at the Durban Child and Youth Care Centre.
You can contribute by offering your services in any of the following ways:
- Help with group and individual homework
- Tutor high school students in certain subjects
- Help with the afternoon programmes
- Assist child and youth care workers over the weekend
- Interact with and occupy preschoolers during homework time
- Sew and mend children’s clothing
Denis Hurley Centre is always looking for volunteers to help with the following:
General volunteers can help us prepare and serve food to the homeless on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday mornings. Email [email protected]
Nurses or doctors can help out for a few hours at our clinic. Email [email protected]
Teachers can help with our English and Zulu classes. Email [email protected]
Whatever you decide to do to give back this festive season, make sure you do it with an open and kind heart.
