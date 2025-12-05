Places in KZN to volunteer this festive season

If you are looking for places to volunteer this festive season, here are some options.

Today is International Volunteer Day, a day to share your time and resources with those who need it most.

While volunteering can be done any time of the year, it is especially encouraged during the festive season, when many people might feel alone

In commemoration of 16 Days of Activism, we've included three women and children's shelters in KZN where you can volunteer your time - Sahara Shelter, William Clark Gardens Children's Home, and Kerr House Durban Hospice for women.

Anyone who wishes to volunteer is welcome, subject to a mandatory background check and police clearance for the safety of their clients.