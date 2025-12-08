Pieter Pienaar, the man who put SA on the spreadsheet

South Africans are celebrating Pieter Pienaar for coming in first place at the Microsoft Excel Collegiate Challenge.

South Africans are celebrating Pieter Pienaar for coming in first place at the Microsoft Excel Collegiate Challenge. Pienaar has found the winning formula, surprising many South Africans who didn't even know that such a contest existed. The Microsoft Excel World Championship and Collegiate Challenge was held in Las Vegas in the first week of December. The three-day championship welcomed more than 300 participants. Pienaar walked away as the 2025 individual champion and holds an exceptional talent for advanced problem-solving.

The competition for the top spot saw competitors from every continent participate in this e-sport, which tests players' ability to use fast-paced logic to solve messy data sets. Each player was given the messy data set, accompanied by a scenario, and they were required to create solutions that were not just speedy but also scalable and accurate. Good Things Guy explained that: "They race against the clock to untangle information, design formulas, crack bonus challenges and work through increasingly difficult levels, all within the same timed file. It started with maths-heavy problem sets, but has grown into a much broader test of thinking under pressure." Pienaar attends the University of Pretoria and was a returning competitor to the games this year. In 2024, he became the highest-ranked South African competitor in the event's history. He is also responsible for creating the University's Excel Club. Next year, he has his eyes set on the Microsoft Excel World Championship.

While most office workers celebrate creating visually appealing spreadsheets in Excel, others are devising solutions for highly complex Excel problems. Even our very own champion, Rory Petzer, shared some of his humorous insight after he heard about Pienaar's win. Check out the video below, courtesy of Instagram.

