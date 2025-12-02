Pet-friendly things to do in Durban

It's National Mutt Day, and we have come up with some cost-effective and fun things you can do in KwaZulu-Natal this festive season with your furry family members.

While we do not think your cat would like to join you for a walk on the beach, your pooch or mutt might be more keen.

It can be unpleasant for pet parents to find out that their festive season plans cannot include their furry family members.

However, that's the way the dog biscuit crumbles; some places are just not suited for pets, and therefore, you have to come up with ideas on where to go that accommodate a pet-friendly environment.

We've got some great ideas for new and old pet parents over the December holidays. And for those who dare not even attempt to take your pooches out during the holidays, this list may inspire you.