Pet-friendly things to do in Durban
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
It's National Mutt Day, so we made a list of things you can do with your pets this festive season in KZN.
It's National Mutt Day, and we have come up with some cost-effective and fun things you can do in KwaZulu-Natal this festive season with your furry family members.
While we do not think your cat would like to join you for a walk on the beach, your pooch or mutt might be more keen.
It can be unpleasant for pet parents to find out that their festive season plans cannot include their furry family members.
However, that's the way the dog biscuit crumbles; some places are just not suited for pets, and therefore, you have to come up with ideas on where to go that accommodate a pet-friendly environment.
We've got some great ideas for new and old pet parents over the December holidays. And for those who dare not even attempt to take your pooches out during the holidays, this list may inspire you.
1. The beach or the promenade
There are several pet-friendly beaches in KwaZulu-Natal.
Beaches where dogs have to be leashed in KZN:
- uShaka Beach
- Treasure Beach
- Brighton Beach
- Umhlanga Promenade
- Virginia Beach Bush Nature Reserve
- Garvies Beach
- Glen Ashley Beach
- Blue Lagoon Beach
- Amanzimtoti Beach
Some do allow pet owners to have their dogs move around without a leash, but it is essential to remember that the rules can change and are reliant on the municipality.
A safe way to approach it is to keep your dogs on a leash at the beach and carry around your own poop bags in case of any emergencies.
2. Hiking trails
- Zinkwazi Forest Trail
- Karkloof Trail
- Ramsgate Rumble
- Holla Brown Route
- Blythedale Forest Walk
- Oribi Trail
- Berea Park
- Garvies Beach Trail
3. KZN markets that are pet-friendly
Remember that while these markets are pet-friendly, some might have designated areas for your pets.
- Shongweni Farmers Market
- Ballito Farmers Market
- Golden Hours Market
- Market 031
- Essenwood Market
4. Restaurants that are pet-friendly
- The Doghouse & Craft Café, located in Pennington, allows pet parents to walk their dogs on leashes near the children's play area and also leads to a nature trail through the Yellowwood Private Nature Reserve.
- Surf Riders Café is located on Durban's South Beach and is a popular spot for pet owners and their furry friends.
- The Old Mushroom Farm in the KZN Midlands is an excellent spot for an outing with your pooches.
- On Point Waterfront on Signal Road in Durban.
- The Bike and Bean on Point Waterfront.
- Bellevue Cafe in Kloof.
5. Picnic spots
Please ensure that your pooches are on leashes.
- Botanical Gardens
- Burman Bush Nature Reserve
- Jameson Park
- Japanese Gardens
- Paradise Valley
- Blue Lagoon
Things to remember when taking your dogs for a walk:
- Make sure your dog is trained and is familiar with large crowds.
- Arrive at your destination early so that you can find a good spot.
- Reward good behaviour.
- Make sure to pack treats in case your visit doesn't offer dog treats.
- Pack your own pet waste bags and be responsible and look after your dog while in public.
- Keep your pooch on a leash.
- Warn dog lovers who want to pet your pooch to be wary of your dog's temperament.
Image Courtesy of iStock
