Teen warns parents: Don't turn festive cheer into chores

The festive season brings with it feelings of cheerfulness, togetherness and the need to purge. At least that's the case for most people.

The end-of-year energy encourages people to reset, saying goodbye to the old and welcoming the new. Naturally, most families also use this time to deep clean.

Generally, the cleaning isn't just motivated by end-of-year energies, but some people choose to deep clean because they are having family over during the festive period.



Jordann Francis, a content creator from Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, jokes about how her parents' version of 'festive cheer' comes with Olympic-level cleaning duties.