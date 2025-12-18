Teen warns parents: Don't turn festive cheer into chores
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
The festive season brings with it feelings of cheerfulness, togetherness and the need to purge. At least that's the case for most people.
The end-of-year energy encourages people to reset, saying goodbye to the old and welcoming the new. Naturally, most families also use this time to deep clean.
Generally, the cleaning isn't just motivated by end-of-year energies, but some people choose to deep clean because they are having family over during the festive period.
Jordann Francis, a content creator from Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, jokes about how her parents' version of 'festive cheer' comes with Olympic-level cleaning duties.
Francis gets downright real with the over-the-top cleaning expectations some parents have of their kids during the festive season break.
She goes on to say that the holidays don't always feel like a break when there's a long list of chores to do.
Watch her funny and all-too-relatable warning to all parents, courtesy of TikTok.
@jordann.francis Yoh the way we clean 😭😭 #goviral #viralvideos #fyp #blowthisup #sama28 ♬ original sound - jordann.francis †
It seems Francis hit the nail on the head with this video, as many people in the comments agree with her, sharing their workload this holiday season.
- "They work us like construction workers."
- "My granny took all her CLEAN clothes out of the closet last year this time just to wash them."
- "And they'll say that we are working for food."
- "But I'm gonna be this mother, come here."
- "Spring cleaning in summer is what they call it."
- "They wanna see us mopping the roof and the doors."
- "Yohh girl, my siblings and I got so finished last December that by the time we had to wash the chairs, we took them and let them soak in the pool and then put them back on the stoop."
What cleaning plans do you have for the kids this holiday?
Image Courtesy of iStock
