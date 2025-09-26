Parent's guide to school market days

Parents' guide to school market days
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
School market days are all about fun and learning, so cut out the stress with these parenting pointers.
If you are a parent of a child attending school, you are likely familiar with Market Days.
Market Days are scheduled for each grade, enabling learners to contribute to the school's fundraising efforts. They also teach kids how to market a business and entrepreneurship.
In short, market days are great, but when you're a parent, they can be stressful and create some mayhem if you're not careful.
After watching a young girl, Lwandle, tell her mother that she was proud of herself for blowing her spending money on meaningless things at her school's Grade 7 market day, we realised that giving your child spending money for market days can cause some trouble.
Lwandle broke down everything she spent her money on at the market day, saying she would have been better off with R45,000.
You can watch the video of Lwandle below from TikTok.
@lwandlelewis Grade 7 Market Day and sis went all in. Blew all her money 😩🫣#girlmath #IBlewIt #kidsoftiktok #satiktok🇿🇦 #fyp ♬ original sound - Lwandlelothando Lewis
How to prepare for school market days?
- Identify a budget.
- Make a list of what they can and cannot buy.
- Don't be harsh; include some treats on their 'approved purchases' list.
- Find out from the school what is and what isn't not allowed.
- Encourage them to support the stalls with activities, not just the candy or sweet treat stalls.
- Encourage the kids to ask questions about the ingredients for homemade goodies, in case they have any allergies.
Why is it important to let your kids participate in school market days?
- It's a confidence booster.
- It teaches kids about financial literacy.
- It helps them to learn about responsibility.
- It teaches your child about camaraderie and how to be a team player in supporting their peers.
- It helps them get creative with ideas on what to sell.
- It helps introverted kids to step out of their comfort zones.
- It helps them learn more about customer service and how to communicate.
School market day ideas for your kids:
- Think about things your kids are interested in, e.g., if it's gaming, maybe get them to devise a fun game idea and charge for it.
- Don't only include sweet treats; add some healthier food options to the list.
- If you are thinking about hair spraying, make sure that you have taken allergens into account.
- Treat ideas: you can contact a local bakery and ask them to package little treats for your market day so that they are individually wrapped. It's always good to start with hygiene.
- Sell original items to be more appealing. For example, if your child likes crocheting or has toys that they no longer use, they can sell their crocheted designs or even use their used toys (provided they are still in good condition) as prizes for games.
