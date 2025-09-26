Parent's guide to school market days

If you are a parent of a child attending school, you are likely familiar with Market Days.

Market Days are scheduled for each grade, enabling learners to contribute to the school's fundraising efforts. They also teach kids how to market a business and entrepreneurship.

In short, market days are great, but when you're a parent, they can be stressful and create some mayhem if you're not careful.

After watching a young girl, Lwandle, tell her mother that she was proud of herself for blowing her spending money on meaningless things at her school's Grade 7 market day, we realised that giving your child spending money for market days can cause some trouble.

Lwandle broke down everything she spent her money on at the market day, saying she would have been better off with R45,000.