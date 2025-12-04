Parents' guide to keeping your kids safe this festive season

Whether you are staying home this festive season or travelling, here are some valuable safety tips to keep in mind this holiday.

We have put together the ultimate safety guide for parents this festive season.

How do you prepare your kids with key safety tips?

It's a challenging topic for some parents to approach, especially for those with younger children. As a parent, you don't want to instil fear in your children at a young age; you want them to feel free and enjoy the simple pleasures of life without looking over their shoulders.

1. Explain what they can expect before leaving home

You might think they are not listening, but arming your kids with the correct information can result in them staying safe.

You don't have to go into too much detail. Simply use the following guideline:

Location: tell them where you are going.

Explain that it might be busy and that they need to stay close.

Help them distinguish safe strangers like security guards, staff from stores, and mall personnel from unsafe strangers like people giving them sweets or asking them personal questions.

Safe words - if a stranger approaches pretending to know their parents, ask them for the safe word (a word that only the family knows).

Identify a meeting point if they get lost, so they can meet at the information desk or wait with the closest security guard.

How to educate your kids about home emergencies

2. Equip them with basic emergency home safety tips

Teach them the emergency numbers, or better yet, print out an emergency number list and stick it on the fridge.

If you have an alarm system, show them where the panic buttons are located and show them how to use it in an emergency.

Instruct them to hide after pressing the emergency button or calling the emergency number.

What is considered an emergency?