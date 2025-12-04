Parents' guide to keeping your kids safe this festive season
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
We've put together the ultimate festive season safety guide for parents.
Whether you are staying home this festive season or travelling, here are some valuable safety tips to keep in mind this holiday.
How do you prepare your kids with key safety tips?
It's a challenging topic for some parents to approach, especially for those with younger children. As a parent, you don't want to instil fear in your children at a young age; you want them to feel free and enjoy the simple pleasures of life without looking over their shoulders.
1. Explain what they can expect before leaving home
You might think they are not listening, but arming your kids with the correct information can result in them staying safe.
You don't have to go into too much detail. Simply use the following guideline:
- Location: tell them where you are going.
- Explain that it might be busy and that they need to stay close.
- Help them distinguish safe strangers like security guards, staff from stores, and mall personnel from unsafe strangers like people giving them sweets or asking them personal questions.
- Safe words - if a stranger approaches pretending to know their parents, ask them for the safe word (a word that only the family knows).
- Identify a meeting point if they get lost, so they can meet at the information desk or wait with the closest security guard.
How to educate your kids about home emergencies
2. Equip them with basic emergency home safety tips
Teach them the emergency numbers, or better yet, print out an emergency number list and stick it on the fridge.
If you have an alarm system, show them where the panic buttons are located and show them how to use it in an emergency.
Instruct them to hide after pressing the emergency button or calling the emergency number.
What is considered an emergency?
- If mom, dad or any member of the family collapses and is unconscious.
- There's a fire or a significant water leak, and the house is flooding.
- An intruder tries to enter the home.
- When mom, dad or any caregiver is injured or hurt and needs help.
3. Arm them with their personal information
Use a security bracelet or a tag on their backpacks with the following information:
- The child's name
- The parent's name
- Contact information of their parent/s
- Any allergies or health conditions
4. Role-play safe versus dangerous scenarios
Role-playing with your children can help them remember what to do in times of distress. Show them defensive moves (check out self-defence videos on social media) if someone grabs them.
Distinguish someone trying to help them from someone taking advantage of them. A safe stranger might ask them how they can help, versus an unsafe stranger who might lead them away or immediately use touch as a way of interacting (grabbing, pulling, telling them to go with them).
5. Use technology to your advantage
If your child has a GPS watch or a smartphone, enable location sharing or download apps that allow you to track their location. but make sure they don't rely solely on technology, which can easily be switched off or destroyed if they do face an emergency.
Read more: Safety tips to deter pick pocketers
6. Be consistent when speaking about safety
Make it a part of their daily routine, don't just spring it on them when you're leaving the house. Keep the lines of communication open and age-appropriate.
Be intentional but also keep it casual. Ask questions like:
- What would you do if...
- Who would you approach in an emergency?
- What is the difference between a safe stranger and an unsafe stranger?
- What is mom or dad's number?
Don't leave anything to chance, especially with younger kids. Be prepared when visiting busy places.
