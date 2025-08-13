OPINION: Do you get your fresh produce at the store or market?

The personal stories about sellers at markets such as the Bangladesh market and Verulam Market, not only imprint on KwaZulu-Natal's heritage but also reveal how farming families in KZN contribute to the distribution of fresh produce in our province.

KwaZulu-Natal is known for its farming and rich vegetation, so naturally, we would hope to offer the best fresh produce to the locals. Ask any Durbanite about iconic markets that offer an authentic experience, and they will direct you to places such as the Verulam market, the Bangladesh market in Chatsworth, Clairwood market, Victoria Street market and Markets of Warwick. These markets were the go-to for many families back then and still serve people in and around Durban. However, where once they were the 'freshest' option, they have now been replaced by a host of alternatives. Many people now look for convenience and shop online for groceries. For those who still prefer being selective about their fresh produce, visiting these markets may not be convenient if you live outside these areas. So, they frequent the local grocer.

We recently heard the stories of some pioneers in the Bangladesh and Verulam markets. The Bangladesh market was established in the 1980s to give locals access to fresh produce. It's known for its buzzing energy, providing people with an authentic market experience. We came across the story of 87-year-old Dawn Philemon from Woodhurst, Chatsworth, who supported her seven children for more than three decades as a market vendor. She shared how she wanted more out life. She wanted to study law and even received a scholarship, but the donor cancelled it. Then she got into nursing, but their home burned down, and the financial repercussions left her unable to continue her studies. Philemon found that selling vegetables was the only way to help her family financially. Sadly, there are days when she doesn't sell all her stock at the market, a story many vendors can relate to. Have a look at the Bangladesh Market on Facebook.

We asked some of our East Coast Radio family where they prefer getting their fresh produce. A fair mix of people said they prefer markets over stores. However, those who chose stores said they were cleaner to shop at, and others said they would love to pick the market, but don't have one nearby. One person said, "I have a farmer who delivers fresh farm veggies to me." If everyone were so lucky, some farmers would have resorted to selling their produce this way to accommodate their customers. Not everyone can reach the popular market spots in and around Durban. The Verulam market, which has existed for more than 80 years, also houses the stories of many vendors who have had to find a way to survive. "Reena Moodley, 58, from Riyadh Township, Verulam, started at her stall at age 18. She said the surrounding supermarkets and illegal vendors outside the market had taken over their business," reports IOL. The rich history of visiting a market for your groceries comes with an even richer story as the vendors offer up a little bit of themselves in the farm-fresh vegetables they sell. Have a look at the Verulam market below, courtesy of Facebook.

