Carol Ofori dials in on online trend 'hub-sons'
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
A growing trend sees adult men moving back home with their parents and doing household chores in exchange for a place to stay.
A growing trend sees adult men moving back home with their parents and doing household chores in exchange for a place to stay.
'Hub-sons' is a growing new trend which sees adult sons moving back home to live with their parents and doing household chores in exchange for board and lodging.
News stations in the US have been reporting on this trend, which is a play on the idea of a husband/son living at home with his parents without a job.
While the trend might be shocking to some, many locals have said they cannot blame the hub-sons, due to the economy.
Luke Parkhurst, 33, told The Post that he lives rent-free with his mother after quitting his high-paying door-to-door sales job. Now, his only responsibilities include grocery shopping, cooking, cleaning, and fixing things around the home while his mom works.
Therapists have revealed that this trend could be linked to insecurity and instability. In essence, these men feel safest in their parents' homes.
Check out this news report on Instagram by Fox 5 Atlanta.
Carol Ofori has a long way to go before her kids leave the nest. But the mother of two says she can relate to always wanting her babies home.
For my son, I don't think he comes across like that guy, but I think a mom always wants their baby home, so I would love it. But I don't know what the generation of his age group would be like. Would it be normal? Would it be frowned upon?
- Carol Ofori
Image Courtesy of iStock
