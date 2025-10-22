Carol Ofori dials in on online trend 'hub-sons'

'Hub-sons' is a growing new trend which sees adult sons moving back home to live with their parents and doing household chores in exchange for board and lodging.

News stations in the US have been reporting on this trend, which is a play on the idea of a husband/son living at home with his parents without a job.

While the trend might be shocking to some, many locals have said they cannot blame the hub-sons, due to the economy.

Luke Parkhurst, 33, told The Post that he lives rent-free with his mother after quitting his high-paying door-to-door sales job. Now, his only responsibilities include grocery shopping, cooking, cleaning, and fixing things around the home while his mom works.