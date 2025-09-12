The Oforis dial in on the ConCourt husband-wife surname ruling

What did Greg Ofori say about possibly taking the Ralefeta name after hearing about the Constitutional Court ruling?

What did Greg Ofori say about possibly taking the Ralefeta name after hearing about the Constitutional Court ruling?

Carol and Greg Ofori unpack the ConCourt ruling that allows South African husbands to take their wives’ surnames. Almost a year ago, the Bloemfontein High Court ruled that two husbands could take their wives’ surnames after it was found that a section of the Births and Registration Act was discriminatory on the grounds of gender. The husbands wanted to adopt their wives’ surnames but were told by the Department of Home Affairs that this would not be possible. While each couple had different reasons for wanting to flip the traditional script, their stories erupted and tackled gender inequality differently.

Read more: Carol Ofori shares sweet moment with her son the artist

Now, almost a year later, the Constitutional Court has ruled that South African husbands can take on their wives’ surnames after marriage. Making this ruling a landmark judgement for gender equality. Enca reported: “Constitutional Court Judge Leona Theron ruled that Section 26(1)(a)–(c) of the Births and Deaths Registration Act is declared unconstitutional, in that it violates sections 9(1) and 9(3) of the Constitution. She adds that this unfairly discriminates based on gender, by failing to provide for a man to apply to change his surname following a change in his marital status.” The ever-present journalist in Carol decided to sit down with her husband, Greg, to chat about the ruling. Can we expect anything else from this Daytime Queen who breathes ‘independence’? Carol shared her opinion on the matter, expressing that the ruling was great news. She said: “If the couple is up for it, it’s fantastic.” Greg, on the other hand, has a different view altogether.

Yeah, if that's what the couple has agreed on, then that's fine for them. But for me, I'm much more traditional in the way that I prefer to do things, and so, it's a no for me. - Greg Ofori

Carol questioned Greg if that's where it ends: " So there are no prospects for the coming years. I've been an Ofori for 11 years, and maybe for another 11 years, you can look at becoming a Ralefeta for equal rights. No. Is that where it ends? To which Greg responded: " Yeah. That's where it ends for me." The ruling is no small feat; it is a massive step toward gender rights and equality. It overturned a longstanding tradition in many communities in South Africa. While Greg seems set in his decision, it was a welcome surprise to hear his thoughts about the Ofori children taking on their mother's maiden name.

If they decide to take on their mother's maiden name at some point, that's fine with me. - Greg Ofori

Image Courtesy of iStock