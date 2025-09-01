 The Oforis cross the finish line at Hollywoodbets Durban 10km
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

"With three minutes to spare, we made it!" - Carol Ofori

Carol Ofori dances next to the 8km mark at Hollywoodbets run
Instagram Screenshot/CarolOfori

In the spirit of teamwork and getting across the finish line (literally), we saw our daytime queen, Carol Ofori and her husband, Greg, show us how it's done as they competed at the Hollywoodbets Durban 10k race. 

On Saturday, 30 August, thousands of runners gathered in Durban to compete in the fifth Hollywoodbets Durban 5km and 10km races. 

The couple set a goal and completed the race just in time. The Oforis remind us that a couple that runs together makes it to the finish line. In this case, it was the literal finish line.

There's something special about doing a race with your other half. Here's what Carol Ofori had to say:  

Watch Carol and Greg Ofori at the Hollywoodbets Durban 10k, courtesy of Instagram

Carol wasn't the only member of the East Coast Radio team who completed the race. Another member of the Carol Ofori Show made their mark at the Hollywoodbets Durban 10km.

The crème de la crème of runners, or should we say our very own "elite athlete", executive producer, Rory Petzer, also participated in the race. As one of the ambassadors for Hollywoodbets, Rory says this was one of the best 10km's he's ever run. 

As an elite athlete, Rory got to start the race closer to the front.

Rory, who completed his sixth Comrades Marathon this year, describes starting with the elite athletes as "being in a tumble dryer of fast-fast athletes". Despite the whirlwind start, he still managed to clock his personal best in a 10km race. 

Watch his video on Instagram.  

Carol Ofori Show Banner

Image Courtesy of Instagram

