The Oforis cross the finish line at Hollywoodbets Durban 10km
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
"With three minutes to spare, we made it!" - Carol Ofori
In the spirit of teamwork and getting across the finish line (literally), we saw our daytime queen, Carol Ofori and her husband, Greg, show us how it's done as they competed at the Hollywoodbets Durban 10k race.
On Saturday, 30 August, thousands of runners gathered in Durban to compete in the fifth Hollywoodbets Durban 5km and 10km races.
The couple set a goal and completed the race just in time. The Oforis remind us that a couple that runs together makes it to the finish line. In this case, it was the literal finish line.
There's something special about doing a race with your other half. Here's what Carol Ofori had to say:
It was great. We walked the whole thing. So we did a little bit of running so that we got there before the two-hour cutoff. We got there literally three minutes before the cutoff. So we completed in one hour and 56 minutes. My goodness. It was lots of fun. We hardly spoke because we were chasing the time. But we feel great. We were a bit sore this morning and this afternoon. But we absolutely will be back. It was so lovely doing it together; being healthy together is another level of love. So yeah, it was awesome.
- Carol Ofori
Watch Carol and Greg Ofori at the Hollywoodbets Durban 10k, courtesy of Instagram.
Carol wasn't the only member of the East Coast Radio team who completed the race. Another member of the Carol Ofori Show made their mark at the Hollywoodbets Durban 10km.
The crème de la crème of runners, or should we say our very own "elite athlete", executive producer, Rory Petzer, also participated in the race. As one of the ambassadors for Hollywoodbets, Rory says this was one of the best 10km's he's ever run.
I went into the Hollywoodbets 10km having only run twice since Comrades Marathon so wasn’t expecting much from myself at all. But, as one of the race ambassadors, I had to start in the front with the Elite Athletes and that made the difference! I was pulled along by these speedsters and long story short, I ended up running one of my fastest 10km races ever!
- Rory Petzer
As an elite athlete, Rory got to start the race closer to the front.
Rory, who completed his sixth Comrades Marathon this year, describes starting with the elite athletes as "being in a tumble dryer of fast-fast athletes". Despite the whirlwind start, he still managed to clock his personal best in a 10km race.
Watch his video on Instagram.
