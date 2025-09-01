The Oforis cross the finish line at Hollywoodbets Durban 10km

In the spirit of teamwork and getting across the finish line (literally), we saw our daytime queen, Carol Ofori and her husband, Greg, show us how it's done as they competed at the Hollywoodbets Durban 10k race.

On Saturday, 30 August, thousands of runners gathered in Durban to compete in the fifth Hollywoodbets Durban 5km and 10km races.

The couple set a goal and completed the race just in time. The Oforis remind us that a couple that runs together makes it to the finish line. In this case, it was the literal finish line.

There's something special about doing a race with your other half. Here's what Carol Ofori had to say: