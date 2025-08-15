Thoughts on the 'no nonsense' approach to prison

The concept of 'disruption' refers to the changes made to a particular market or industry that generally involve doing something differently. The idea is meant to ignite a positive change or cause a shift in the way things are done to achieve a desired goal.

One could say that the Minister of Correctional Services, Dr Pieter Groenewald, is doing his fair share of disrupting, and it is all meant for the greater good of South Africa.

The recent opening of the bakery in Westville Prison's management area is one of many changes that have been implemented. The aim is to make the correctional facilities self-sustainable and, therefore, less dependent on the state and taxpayers.