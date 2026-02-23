No burial for ‘deadbeat’ dad as son refuses to claim body in KZN mortuary

The deceased, Khipha Chonco, died in the first week of January 2026. Since then, his remains have not been claimed for burial, with his son, 42-year-old Zakhele Chonco, stating that he will not take responsibility for funeral arrangements.

The body of a man remains in a government mortuary in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, nearly two months after his death, as his son has declined to arrange a burial

Why is the body still unclaimed?

According to IOL, Zakhele Chonco says he cannot bury a father who was absent throughout his childhood and provided no support to him, his mother or his three siblings. He describes his upbringing as marked by hardship in the rural area of Tugela Ferry near Greytown, where uncles took the children in after their father neglected them.

Chonco later left the rural area to search for his father and eventually found him living in Copesville, Pietermaritzburg, with a partner and her child. At the time, he secured temporary employment at a construction site, where he rented a room without being asked for an identity document.

What was their relationship like in later years?

In 2021, after his father’s partner died and her children reportedly evicted him, the older man turned to his son for accommodation. Chonco allowed him to share his rented backroom. During this period, his father suffered a stroke and required care.

Chonco says he bathed him, cooked for him and continued working at the construction site to cover expenses. The father later qualified for an early pension due to his health condition. However, Chonco claims that tensions arose once the pension payments began. He alleges that his father borrowed money from others, promising repayment after receiving his pension, while contributing nothing towards their shared living costs.

Why did they separate again?

After several months, Chonco identified a site where he could build his own home to avoid renting. He says his father opposed the idea and moved out to rent elsewhere in Copesville. Chonco then constructed a house using mud and corrugated iron purchased from a scrapyard, as he could not afford new materials.

Once construction work ended, he became unemployed and began gardening, selling vegetables to survive. He also built a mud tuckshop, but says it was shut down because he could not obtain a permit without an identity document.

When the new house was completed, his father returned to live with him. Chonco describes his father’s behaviour as erratic, stating that he would arrive with belongings carried by others but would leave around pension payday to stay elsewhere.

What led to the final breakdown?

Chonco says his father asked him to keep his pension card for safekeeping. He later discovered that his father had allegedly worked with others to secure a protection order against him, accusing him of abuse and theft. Chonco says these allegations caused deep emotional pain.

He maintains that his father never assisted him, even when he sought help obtaining an identity document. He contrasts this with the support his father allegedly provided to another woman’s child, including assistance in obtaining a certificate to work as a security guard.