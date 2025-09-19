Neymar reportedly named heir in will of billionaire

Imagine being named a beneficiary in a stranger’s will…It’s National Will’s Week and anything is possible.

It is National Wills Week and Carol Ofori is asking KZN whose will they would like to be in after a story about a billionaire leaving his fortune to Brazilian footballer, Neymar, hit the news. Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior has reportedly been named the sole heir in the will of a Brazilian billionaire. While the identity of the late billionaire has not been revealed, online reports have said that Neymar stands to inherit R20 billion. That’s a hefty inheritance considering he never met the man.

IOL noted: “Brazilian local media outlet 'RIC' stated that the will was formalised in Porto Alegre on June 12, with two witnesses present to authenticate the document; however, the final decision on whether Neymar will officially become the heir lies with Brazilian courts.” The billionaire reportedly left everything to Neymar because he felt a personal connection with the footballer. Reports revealed that the billionaire businessman admired the relationship Neymar has with his father, Neymar Sr., as well as his values. According to IOL, the businessman reportedly stated in his will: "I like Neymar, I identify with him a lot. He's not self-serving, which is something rare these days." Neymar is expected to receive more than a cash inheritance; the will reportedly also includes other valuable assets such as properties, investments, and shares in major companies.

National Wills Week in South Africa is this week. It was introduced by The Law Society of South Africa many years ago. “The aim was to help more South Africans get their last will and testament drafted, especially after statistics revealed that 7 out of 10 adult South Africans die without a valid will,” according to Capital Legacy. You can find out more about why you should consider getting a will drafted on the following sites: Legal Wise, Old Mutual, Capital Legacy. You can also get a will drafted on these sites.

