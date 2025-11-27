New Man Rising, an initiative sparking dialogue around GBV ahead of 16 days of activism

This initiative aims to spark a dialogue around GBV by empowering men to be agents of change.

Actor and social advocate Masoja Msiza founded the New Man Rising initiative as a multi-faceted campaign that aligns with 16 Days of Activism. The campaign aims to create a nationwide dialogue around gender-based violence (GBV) by empowering men to become agents of change and challenging harmful norms. The campaign kicks off with a theatrical production at the Octavia Boutique Hotel in Inanda on Sunday, 30 November. The campaign recognises that building a safer, more equitable society starts with nurturing the boy child to become a man of emotional intelligence, respect, and compassion.

This campaign is not just about shining a light on a crisis; it's about providing a clear pathway out of it. - Masoja Msiza

The initiative also sheds light on the complexity of GBV in addressing not just the violence against women, but also the reality of female-to-male violence, which is often overlooked in society. Msiza says: "Through the power of storytelling, music, and art, we are reaching out to our fathers and brothers with a message of hope. We are inviting them to join us in building a new model of masculinity—one that protects, mentors, and uplifts communities."

The New Man Rising campaign is a collaborative effort firmly rooted in a shared vision of social change. The campaign is supported by and made possible through the collaboration of Ignite the Mind Academy, founded by Msiza; Thaka Financial Services, led by Thivhavhoni Lidzhade and Vignette Africa. The campaign will also see the release of a 13-episode Documentary Reality Show, which follows the journey of individuals confronting and overcoming issues related to GBV. Accompanied by TV commercials and a recording album. The campaign aims to employ more than 800 individuals in the film, television and music industries.

