 New Man Rising, an initiative sparking dialogue around GBV ahead of 16 days of activism
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

New Man Rising, an initiative sparking dialogue around GBV ahead of 16 days of activism

Updated | By East Coast Radio

This initiative aims to spark a dialogue around GBV by empowering men to be agents of change. 

A woman holds up a sign for change in protest
iStock/PeopleImages

Actor and social advocate Masoja Msiza founded the New Man Rising initiative as a multi-faceted campaign that aligns with 16 Days of Activism

The campaign aims to create a nationwide dialogue around gender-based violence (GBV) by empowering men to become agents of change and challenging harmful norms.

The campaign kicks off with a theatrical production at the Octavia Boutique Hotel in Inanda on Sunday, 30 November. 

The campaign recognises that building a safer, more equitable society starts with nurturing the boy child to become a man of emotional intelligence, respect, and compassion.

Read more: Ongoing violence against KZN LGBTQIA+ community ‘cannot be ignored’

The initiative also sheds light on the complexity of GBV in addressing not just the violence against women, but also the reality of female-to-male violence, which is often overlooked in society. 

Msiza says: "Through the power of storytelling, music, and art, we are reaching out to our fathers and brothers with a message of hope. We are inviting them to join us in building a new model of masculinity—one that protects, mentors, and uplifts communities."

Masoja Msiza in a suit
Supplied

Read more: LISTEN: GBV: SA needs to end ‘wounded masculinity’

The New Man Rising campaign is a collaborative effort firmly rooted in a shared vision of social change. 

The campaign is supported by and made possible through the collaboration of Ignite the Mind Academy, founded by Msiza; Thaka Financial Services, led by Thivhavhoni Lidzhade and Vignette Africa.

The campaign will also see the release of a 13-episode Documentary Reality Show, which follows the journey of individuals confronting and overcoming issues related to GBV. 

Accompanied by TV commercials and a recording album. The campaign aims to employ more than 800 individuals in the film, television and music industries. 

Carol Ofori Show Banner

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

  1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
  2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
  3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 
  4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
  5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Follow us on social media: 

Image Courtesy of iStock

Check out more from East Coast Radio

Crime South Africa Awareness GBV 16 Days of Activism

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.