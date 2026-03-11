Nersa confirms Eskom tariff hike from 1 April

Municipal customers will see a slightly higher increase of 9.01%, effective from 1 July 2026. The difference reflects the separate financial year cycles of Eskom and municipalities, reports BusinessTech.

South African households face a significant rise in electricity costs from 1 April 2026, after Nersa confirmed an average tariff increase of 8.76% for Eskom direct customers, nearly triple the current inflation rate of 3.5%.

Why did the increase jump from 5.4% to 8.8%?

The hike was originally set at 5.4% for 2026. However, a court order dated 21 December required Nersa to conduct public consultation after calculation errors were identified in the regulator's figures

As a result, Eskom was permitted to recover an additional R54.7 billion from customers over three years. The first tranche of R12 billion is being collected through the 2026 tariff increase, pushing it from 5.4% to 8.8%. A further R23 billion will be recovered in 2027, lifting that year's increase from 6.2% to 8.8%. The remaining R19.7 billion will be recovered through future pricing applications.

The public consultation on the revised amounts did not result in any changes to the approved figures.

Will households pay more than the stated 8.8%?

The approved tariffs do not yet include fixed charges, meaning the total impact on electricity bills will exceed the headline percentage.

Under Eskom's Retail Tariff Plan, approved by Nersa in 2025, the utility was authorised to introduce time-of-use charges, fixed capacity charges, and network and service charges, all phased in over three years.

The fixed portion of the Generation Capacity Charge increases from 20% in FY25/26 to 30% in FY26/27, with the remaining 70% recovered through the energy charge. Service and administration charges follow a similar pattern, rising from 33.33% to 66.66% in FY26/27.

What did Nersa say about consumer concerns?

Nersa acknowledged that stakeholder submissions raised concerns about the impact of tariff increases on electricity consumers. The regulator confirmed these comments were considered in its decision and said a full Reasons for Decision document, along with all stakeholder comments, would be published in due course.

The regulator's approval covers the period from 1 April 2026 to 31 March 2027 for direct Eskom customers, and from 1 July 2026 to 30 June 2027 for municipal customers. With fixed charges also rising, the combined effect on monthly electricity bills will be felt well beyond the approved base rate.