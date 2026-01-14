Natural Science Museum volunteer programme for 2026 is open
Updated
Applications for the 2026 volunteer programme at Durban's Natural Science Museum are open.
If you are passionate about science, conservation, and tourism, then why not sign up for the volunteer programme at Durban's Natural Science Museum?
The Natural Science Museum's volunteer programme for 2026 is now open, and they are seeking energetic and knowledgeable candidates to join their team.
The eThekwini Municipality is encouraging residents of eThekwini to turn their passion into purpose and join their volunteer programme.
What are the requirements for those who want to apply for the Natural Science Museum volunteer programme?
- You have to reside in the eThekwini Municipality.
- Eligible candidates should have a qualification or be interested in the fields of conservation, tourism and/or marketing, and education.
- You must be 18 years or older.
- You must have a matric pass and have studied Life Sciences or Biology.
What will you be doing if you are selected to volunteer at the Natural Science Museum?
Volunteers will have the opportunity to participate in and contribute to any projects at the Natural Science Museum. According to the eThekwini Municipality, this role also involves working in one of the departments, interacting with guests, providing them with information and creating an enjoyable experience.
Doctor Fadeela Kirsten, head of Maths and Science at Hillview Secondary, has encouraged learners to take up science in school, saying it is "challenging, empowering, and far more interesting than they expect," reports IOL.
You can apply to the volunteer programme by visiting the Durban Natural Science Museum on the first floor at Anton Lembede Street. You can also contact Busi Gumede or Nokwanda Cele on 031 311 2256 for more information.
