Natural Science Museum volunteer programme for 2026 is open

If you are passionate about science, conservation, and tourism, then why not sign up for the volunteer programme at Durban's Natural Science Museum?

The Natural Science Museum's volunteer programme for 2026 is now open, and they are seeking energetic and knowledgeable candidates to join their team.

The eThekwini Municipality is encouraging residents of eThekwini to turn their passion into purpose and join their volunteer programme.

What are the requirements for those who want to apply for the Natural Science Museum volunteer programme?