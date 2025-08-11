Mzansi react to dog mom feeding her pooch baby food

The pure love and affection we see from pet parents leaves us inspired...

The pure love and affection we see from pet parents leaves us inspired...

There’s just something so special about the bond between pet parents and their dogs, and it’s difficult to explain. I can just look at Pongo and know exactly what he’s trying to tell me. OK, admittedly, it’s usually something like, 'Please give me a treat!' - Rory Petzer

We live in an era where more and more people are revolutionising their parenting journeys. Parenting is no longer one-dimensional; it has become varied, elaborate, and emancipated. Emancipated from the traditional ideology that parenting only exists with human offspring. Pet parenting has emerged bountifully, and a thriving community of parents are too happy to share their parenting experiences with the world. From throwing pet birthday parties, play dates and doggy daycare or school, the pet-parenting generation is in a league of its own.

One mama has attracted some positive engagement online with her dog, Phoenix. She shared a video on TikTok about how worried she was because Phoenix was not eating. However, she soon realised he was losing his baby teeth and experiencing some discomfort. So, naturally, she spoon-fed her baby like any caring mother would. What surprised us wasn't the care and love she displayed in feeding her pup, who looks like a Pomeranian. It was the fact that mom chose to give him baby food, in particular, Purity. Pomeranians are usually known for their energetic nature. they are loyal, intelligent and affectionate. So, we could imagine that this little fella enjoyed the love and affection that was being reciprocated by mom here. Take a look at the video below, courtesy of TikTok.

Hey, it's not like we haven't seen babies eat the dog's food, so why not, right? It was pleasant to see how people interacted with this dog mom. One person questioned what she would do with the spoon afterwards, and she responded by saying she never thought she would be doing half the things she was doing as a pet mom and that she had to apologise to her friend, who is a pet parent. She said: "Trust me, I understand. I also never thought I would find myself here I even had to apologise to my friend who owns two dogs because now I get it. I really appreciate your comment."

"I know I'm just laughing at the dramatic expression on mommy, it's so sweet though the doggy babe looks so well taken care of." "I genuinely love people who treat pets with kindness." "Bruh, I took mine to a VET because she had Pavo symptoms and she survived that nonsense of a disease." "No one will understand this until you have a furbaby." "People who don't have dogs will never understand the love these furbabies give us!!!"

Image Courtesy of TikTok