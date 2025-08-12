Mzansi joke about unique fried chicken outlet in Vryheid
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Have you ever heard of LFC, no, not Liverpool Football Club, but rather, Lucky Fried Chicken...
KwaZulu-Natal is sometimes like watching a 'candid moment' video; you can always expect to see something unusual and unique.
A fast-food outlet in Vryheid has ruffled some feathers online, serving up a bucketload of jokes and curiosity.
LFC is no ordinary restaurant. While many social media users have joked that its name plays on the Liverpool Football Club's acronym, its branding bears an unmistakable resemblance to the ever-popular Kentucky Fried Chicken, or KFC.
In this instance, LFC stands for Lucky Fried Chicken and features a picture of a chicken that looks like it's doing a 'groovy' dance move.
Silethokuhle Mathenjwa, who posted the video on TikTok, asked the people of Vryheid what was happening with this food outlet. Mathenjwa was shocked, like many others who saw her video, as the outlet looked like it was inspired by the Colonel's half-brother.
Check out the video below, courtesy of TikTok.
@slethomathenjwa Nenzani lapho eVryheid ? 😭🤣 @Andile Ximba #fyp #southafricatiktok #mzansitiktok ♬ original sound - MORGANTOWING
Many social media users called the outlet Liverpool Football Club and seemed to support the name. But one KZNer decided to take things further by visiting LFC and doing a taste test.
Andile Ximba shared a video saying that LFC was in his hometown, but he didn't know it existed until he saw it on TikTok.
He shared how he got a burger, a piece of chicken, chips, and a soda for R56. While the meal was affordable, there was no finger-licking action during his tasting.
Watch his video below, courtesy of TikTok.
@andileximba eyyy hunger will make you do things 🤣🤣🤣. wase wasifaka bo we @Spura Maluda #fyp #andileximba #foodtiktok #mukbangeatingshow #mzansitiktok🇿🇦 ♬ original sound - Andile Ximba
Image Courtesy of TikTok
