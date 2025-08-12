 Mzansi joke about unique fried chicken outlet in Vryheid
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

Mzansi joke about unique fried chicken outlet in Vryheid

Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

Have you ever heard of LFC, no, not Liverpool Football Club, but rather, Lucky Fried Chicken...

The storefront of a fast food place in Vryheid called LFC
The storefront of a fast food place in Vryheid called LFC/TikTok Screenshot/slethomathenjwa

KwaZulu-Natal is sometimes like watching a 'candid moment' video; you can always expect to see something unusual and unique.

A fast-food outlet in Vryheid has ruffled some feathers online, serving up a bucketload of jokes and curiosity. 

LFC is no ordinary restaurant. While many social media users have joked that its name plays on the Liverpool Football Club's acronym, its branding bears an unmistakable resemblance to the ever-popular Kentucky Fried Chicken, or KFC

In this instance, LFC stands for Lucky Fried Chicken and features a picture of a chicken that looks like it's doing a 'groovy' dance move. 

Read more: Sliced mayo: Are we spreading the limit?

Silethokuhle Mathenjwa, who posted the video on TikTok, asked the people of Vryheid what was happening with this food outlet. Mathenjwa was shocked, like many others who saw her video, as the outlet looked like it was inspired by the Colonel's half-brother.

Check out the video below, courtesy of TikTok

@slethomathenjwa Nenzani lapho eVryheid ? 😭🤣 @Andile Ximba #fyp #southafricatiktok #mzansitiktok ♬ original sound - MORGANTOWING

Read more: Mzansi react to dog mom feeding her pooch baby food

Many social media users called the outlet Liverpool Football Club and seemed to support the name. But one KZNer decided to take things further by visiting LFC and doing a taste test. 

Andile Ximba shared a video saying that LFC was in his hometown, but he didn't know it existed until he saw it on TikTok

He shared how he got a burger, a piece of chicken, chips, and a soda for R56. While the meal was affordable, there was no finger-licking action during his tasting. 

Watch his video below, courtesy of TikTok

@andileximba eyyy hunger will make you do things 🤣🤣🤣. wase wasifaka bo we @Spura Maluda #fyp #andileximba #foodtiktok #mukbangeatingshow #mzansitiktok🇿🇦 ♬ original sound - Andile Ximba
Carol Ofori Show Banner

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

  1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
  2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
  3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 
  4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
  5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Follow us on social media: 

Image Courtesy of TikTok

Check out more from East Coast Radio

KZN Funny Food Chicken Mzansi

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.