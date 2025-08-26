Mr Ofori shares top 3 'guy code' rules when using the toilet

It turns out that guy code is not a universal language. So says today's Skebenga story...

Carol Ofori received an interesting Skebenga story about 'guy code' today. Since she's not too familiar with what is acceptable or not in this vast topic, we decided to ask the men in her life for some advice. The Daytime Queen's king, Greg Ofori, was kind enough to share three of his top guy code rules for using the toilet. Like girl code, certain unspoken rules still apply today. Sadly, today's skebenga recipient, from Umhlanga, didn't get the memo.

Hey Carol, This one is especially for the guys. The other day at work, I went for a pee, and when I walked into the toilets, there was someone at the one urinal. There are two urinals. The urinal next to it was free, and so was the toilet. I used the urinal. I could feel an awkward tension as I unzipped. I ignored it. Later that day, the colleague who was at the other urinal came to me and asked why I didn't use the toilet instead of standing right next to him. Apparently, there's a guy code I know nothing about. So I need KZN to weigh in here. Was I a skebenga for using the urinal next to my colleague instead of using the toilet? - Anonymous from Umhlanga

Here are three of Greg Ofori's guy code toilet tips to educate the masses. 1. There should always be at least one urinal space between them. 2. Only stare at the wall or into the urinal. 3. Never make eye contact with someone using the urinal near you.

In addition to Greg Ofori's three, we asked Executive Producer, Rory Petzer, to add his view. This is what he had to say. 4. Absolutely no conversation. A very quick ‘hello’ is acceptable only if you must. 5. When you turn away from the urinal, you do so in the opposite direction from the other person. The culture of females and males using the toilet is so different. For females, the toilet is a place of refuge (not just in the obvious ways), while for males, there's a host of things to consider.

Image Courtesy of iStock