Movember thoughts: Do beards house more bacteria than your pet's fur?

While November is a time when many men grow their moustaches and beards to raise awareness for men's health, it is interesting to note that the symbol of masculinity also harbours several strains of bacteria.



As we navigate through the month of Movember, we're discovering that beards aren't just a statement of solidarity but also home to bacteria.

According to a 2019 study published in European Radiology, which tested 18 men with beards alongside 30 dogs of different breeds, all 18 men had high microbial counts in their beards. While only 23 of the 30 dogs had microbial bacteria.

The Times of India reports that: "Even more striking: seven of those men carried bacteria known to be harmful in humans, such as Enterococcus faecalis (a gut bacterium) and Staphylococcus aureus (which usually lives harmlessly on skin but can cause problems if it gets inside the body)."

Only four of the 30 dogs carried the dangerous bacteria.