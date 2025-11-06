Movember thoughts: Do beards house more bacteria than your pet's fur?
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
While a man's beard is considered a sign of masculinity and sex appeal, it is also home to bacteria.
While November is a time when many men grow their moustaches and beards to raise awareness for men's health, it is interesting to note that the symbol of masculinity also harbours several strains of bacteria.
As we navigate through the month of Movember, we're discovering that beards aren't just a statement of solidarity but also home to bacteria.
According to a 2019 study published in European Radiology, which tested 18 men with beards alongside 30 dogs of different breeds, all 18 men had high microbial counts in their beards. While only 23 of the 30 dogs had microbial bacteria.
The Times of India reports that: "Even more striking: seven of those men carried bacteria known to be harmful in humans, such as Enterococcus faecalis (a gut bacterium) and Staphylococcus aureus (which usually lives harmlessly on skin but can cause problems if it gets inside the body)."
Only four of the 30 dogs carried the dangerous bacteria.
Beards are a good breeding ground for attracting dirt and bacteria; therefore, it is essential to practice good hygiene.
According to Times of India: "Hair traps moisture, skin cells, oils, food particles, sweat and dust. All this can feed bacteria."
While bacteria in the beard may not cause serious illness, they can contribute to skin irritations, clogged pores, and skin infections. If there is an existing wound, these bacteria can lead to more serious illnesses.
If you have a beard and a weak immune system, it's advisable to be more cautious of cuts or the presence of dangerous bacteria on your beard.
It's interesting to note that the study also revealed that the MRI scanners used exclusively by humans revealed a higher level of contamination after use. This indicates that human bacteria found on skin, clothing, and/or beards contribute to hospital surface contamination.
Myths about Beards
- Several social media accounts have made alarming claims that a beard is dirtier than a toilet. The beardclub.com broke down this myth, saying: "A beard is only as clean as the care you put into it." Just like the hair on your head, your beard requires care and grooming.
- Shaving makes your beard grow back thicker. While this is often told as a popular story at barbershops, it is, in fact, fiction. According to beardclub.com: "When you shave, the hair grows back with a blunt tip. This fresh stubble might appear darker or coarser, but it's an optical illusion. Your hair's thickness and growth rate are determined by genetics and health, not by how often you shave."
- Beards are itchy. A common myth for many people wanting to grow a beard is that it may be itchy at the start. Itchiness is usually a result of dry skin. Beard experts recommend keeping your beard clean and moisturised, preferably with beard oil.
