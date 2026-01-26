Mother goes viral for buying her 11-year-old son a car
What would you do if your child told you they were tired of walking to school?
A mother shocks the internet with a video showing off a 'car' she 'bought' for her 11-year-old son.
We all know that a mother's job is never done, and one mother decided to showcase her parenting skills on social media. She shocked everyone with a very forward-thinking approach to parenting.
Perhaps not the first time a parent has taken a leap on social media, and it won't be the last time.
And the leap definitely got people on social media talking.
Mom Nadine Manuels shared a video suggesting she gifted her 11-year-old son a new car.
Watch the video below, courtesy of TikTok.
@nadinemanuels He'll get it when he's 18 😅😂 Mans said he was tired of walking to school #grandi10 #hyundai #birthday #gift ♬ original sound - ceojayyyy_
The video shows the young man walking toward a new Hyundai Grand i10 parked in a lot. While Mom suggested that the car was for her tween son, the young boy walked straight to the passenger side.
Mom briefly explained that her son complained that he was tired of walking to school. So, naturally, this would lead to getting him a car...
It's not uncommon for parents to buy cars for their kids, but this usually happens when they come of age, complete their studies, or reach a significant milestone.
"Mom did say in the post, "He'll get it when he's 18. Mans said he was tired of walking to school."
She covered her back by ensuring everyone knew he would be driven to school until he was old enough to drive.
Can you imagine if parents actually did get cars for their tweens?
Image Courtesy of TikTok
