Mother Elephant narrowly saves her calf at Kruger National Park
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Historical Kruger National Park flood footage captures a real moment between a mother elephant and her calf.
A video posted on social media captures a mother elephant narrowly saving her calf in the flooded waters of the Kruger National Park.
The floods affecting the Kruger National Park have been described as historic. Various videos are circulating online showing how badly parts of the park have been flooded.
One video depicted the reality behind the floods, showing an elephant mother trying her best to keep her calf from being swept away by the powerful current.
The video ignited a lot of emotions from people who sighed with relief when the elephant managed to scoop her baby out of the rushing waters.
In an update shared on its website over the weekend, SANParks confirmed that Kruger National Park will reopen for day visitors from Monday, 19 January.
"As the weather conditions in the Limpopo and Mpumalanga Provinces, including areas in the Kruger National Park (KNP), have improved significantly, day visitation to the park will resume as of tomorrow (Monday, 19 January 2026).
"Guests entering the park are advised to exercise caution and are strongly requested not to venture onto gravel roads, as some sections may still be affected by recent rainfall.
"The northern part of the Kruger National Park remains inaccessible at this stage, as several roads and bridges have been washed away. These areas will remain closed until it is safe to reopen them," the website reads.
Image Courtesy of Instagram
