Mother Elephant narrowly saves her calf at Kruger National Park

A video posted on social media captures a mother elephant narrowly saving her calf in the flooded waters of the Kruger National Park.

The floods affecting the Kruger National Park have been described as historic. Various videos are circulating online showing how badly parts of the park have been flooded.

One video depicted the reality behind the floods, showing an elephant mother trying her best to keep her calf from being swept away by the powerful current.

The video ignited a lot of emotions from people who sighed with relief when the elephant managed to scoop her baby out of the rushing waters.