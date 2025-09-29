Mom's amusing fix for son who loses his water bottles
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
What do you do when your kid loses nine water bottles? You find a cheaper alternative.
A Mzansi mom is celebrated for sending her son a 'basic water apparatus'.
Kids are known for losing their stationery and school gear, but it seems that we can now add water bottles to the mix. It's not new, but an item that can also get costly when you consider the price of water bottles.
Mom and real estate agent, Chantal Allem, shared a fun video on social media recently that left people laughing out loud. After losing nine water bottles, Allem was forced to teach her son about consequences.
Instead of replacing yet another lost water bottle, she replaced it with a Ziploc plastic bag, which she filled with water and handed to her little man as he headed to school.
Needless to say, the young man was more than a little confused.
Watch the video from Instagram below.
People were all too happy to share their comments.
One mom said: "As a mom, who is missing 9 water bottles, I approve this message."
- "As a father, 3rd is the cap."
- "3 in the first week of school for my elder daughter."
- "As a teacher to 30 kids, we lost three bottles the whole year. Teach them responsibility when young."
- "Moms worldwide agree!"
- "Lol great way to teach."
- "Consequences. More people need this lesson!"
- "And he hasn't lost a bottle since this day."
Image Courtesy of Instagram
