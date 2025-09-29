Mom's amusing fix for son who loses his water bottles

Kids are known for losing their stationery and school gear, but it seems that we can now add water bottles to the mix. It's not new, but an item that can also get costly when you consider the price of water bottles.

A Mzansi mom is celebrated for sending her son a 'basic water apparatus'.

Mom and real estate agent, Chantal Allem, shared a fun video on social media recently that left people laughing out loud. After losing nine water bottles, Allem was forced to teach her son about consequences.

Instead of replacing yet another lost water bottle, she replaced it with a Ziploc plastic bag, which she filled with water and handed to her little man as he headed to school.

Needless to say, the young man was more than a little confused.

