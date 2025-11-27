Mom tries to teach her teenager a life lesson with 'air food'

We remember drinking air tea as kids at playdates or playing restaurant and munching on "air food", but the idea has evolved from the realms of play to parenting.

Acting as if you were drinking tea while nothing was in the cup was something most people either experienced as kids or as adults playing with a child. It was one of the key moments in life that fed kids' imaginations. Remember the scene below from the movie Hook, which shows the Lost Boys and Peter Pan digging into their imaginary feast, courtesy of YouTube.

Read more: Ntokozo Mbambo shares powerful parenting lessons rooted in purpose

Well, it was this acting that earned this mother the imaginary award for capturing her teenager's attention and even eliciting an apology. In the video posted by Linda Yu Qian, we see the mother of two cooking an "imaginary meal" for her teenager while she waits on the sidelines in their kitchen. It was surprising to see her teenage daughter go along with the 'idea' for that long before saying something. Proving a point is very much something prevalent in teens, so Mom hit the chopsticks on the plate with this one. Watch the humorous video from Instagram below.

The mother shared that she despised the idea of her teenager wasting time, so this was her way of trying to teach her a lesson. Whether it worked or not, we cannot say. Sometimes lessons need to be repeated for the actual message to be fully received. Many people loved this method of parenting and agreed that the best way to teach kids a lesson was to mirror their actions to them. While it may not be the overall solution, especially if you don't have teens, it was funny to watch. Also, let's not forget, this could've gone the other way entirely, with teenagers, you never really know how things will turn out.

Image Courtesy of Instagram