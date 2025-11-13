Mom shares a video of her feisty 'pandemic baby'
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
If you're a parent to a pandemic baby, you will completely resonate with this little girl...
Watch out, world, it's time for 'pandemic babies' to enter society, and it's not going to be without some sass and attitude.
A mother of a young girl who was born during the COVID-19 pandemic shared a video of her daughter, now a feisty toddler.
Don't be fooled by her sweet and angelic appearance; this little ball of dynamite is fiery and unapologetic.
In the video, the girl sternly tells her mother that no one is allowed to kiss her mommy. Then she elaborates by telling her mother what would happen if someone did kiss her, and let's just say she means business.
Born during the pandemic, this little firecracker is an only child and fiercely protective of her mother.
Usually, it's the other way around, but these pandemic babies are a whole species of their own.
Watch a video on TikTok where she displays her protective nature over her mother.
@chandretammylee my fighter 😂😂❤️ #pandamicbabies #momanddaughter #singlemom #fyp #fypviral ♬ original sound - Chandre Tammy-Lee
The video takes us back to the 2020-2021 social media trend, in which parents pretended their neighbours wanted to fight them just to see their children's reactions.
Of course, the internet was flooded with videos showing toddlers standing up for their parents.
What did Mzansi have to say?
- "Raising parents is hard."
- "She's strict."
- "Did she stutter?"
- "That “no” was personal, like did you not hear what I just said."
- "She was my bodyguard in 2009 I trust her with my life."
- "This is the strictest child I've ever seen."
- "I love how intelligent she is, although it's funny no one can take a chance with her. Well done, mommy."
Mom, Chandre Tammy-Lee also shared how her feisty daughter is in charge of her outfit changes, and sometimes she embraces her energy and accepts it all.
Like most parents will tell you, it's always better to accept than argue.
Check out the video showing what outfit she put together for herself, courtesy of TikTok.
@chandretammylee 5 outfit changes everyday but today it’s was 5 in 1 😭😭😭 #pandamicbabies #grwm #kidsoutfit #fyp #explore ♬ original sound - Chandre Tammy-Lee
