Mom shares a new timeout spot for her baby

Is timeout still a thing and do babies learn from it?

If you're a parent, you're probably no stranger to a messy home. It's part of the package, and you get used to it after some time. For instance, you can expect to find a messy play area or dishes in the sink, perhaps even an untidy dining table or lounge, but it's a whole other level when you see your kitchen floor blanketed with flour... While we can admit that getting upset over it isn't a solution, it can be infuriating to discover that your already long list of things to do is getting longer.

A mother shared what she did when she found her kitchen in a mess after her baby got hold of the baking flour. The quickest and most efficient way of handling the situation was to remove her baby from the mess and the already messy space. So, she placed her child inside a large recyclable shopping bag and "hung her out to dry". The mother's video has around 2.7 million views, possibly due to how cute the baby looks sitting calmly inside the bag. It seems like the inspiration behind an Anne Geddes photo op... Take a look at the video on TikTok below.

While this is a far cry from discipline, it got us thinking about timeouts and whether they are still a thing. Many opinions (both professional and personal) have revealed the effectiveness of timeouts. Some say they are a waste as they do not improve or teach the child anything. Others believe they can have positive behaviour changes based on how you deliver them and your relationship with your child. IOL previously reported: "Timeouts and sending kids to their rooms also deny children what matters most to them (being close to you) as punishment. When you lock a young child in a room or force him onto a step, his brain becomes highly alert. He will cry, beg, apologise, hit the bedroom door, throw a huge fit or have an epic meltdown." What's your approach to discipline?

Image Courtesy of TikTok