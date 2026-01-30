Mom laughs at her daughter's logic fail after sending her to the shops
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
When your kid returns with just one tomato and the math is not mathing...
When your kid returns with just one tomato and the math is not mathing...
A mother tries to understand her daughter's logic in purchasing just one tomato.
It's an inevitable truth for parents to question their children's decision-making skills. All you can do is navigate the path with patience, understanding and a will to prepare them for the real world.
One mother questioned everything after posting a video showing her daughter's logic.
We never knew a tomato could single-handedly make a parent question their child's decision-making skills.
But then again, the tomato is considered both a fruit and a vegetable, so if anything does pose a dilemma through its existence.
Lindy, a self-proclaimed mompreneur, shared how she doesn't live close to a spaza shop and needed some tomatoes.
So, she sent her daughter to get some from the closest store. However, it seems her daughter's entrepreneurial spirit has not yet developed, as she made a poor decision by buying just one tomato.
Lindy was left confused as she dangled the plastic bag that held a single tomato that cost R5.28.
It cost her more to send her daughter to get the tomato than the tomato itself cost. What's worse is that she revealed her daughter used her bank card to purchase the tomato.
"I said, 'go buy a tomato'. She drove herself to Spar. Used my card. Came back with one tomato. Kids will finish you," the mom says.
Clearly, the math was not mathing for her daughter. Lindy wondered whether this was just her daughter's 'res-mentality' in action.
Parents must listen and learn, and be specific when speaking to their children. This one tomato business is expensive.
Check out the video below, courtesy of TikTok.
@lifeuneditedwithlindy
I said “go buy tomato” She drove herself to Spar 🚗 Used my card 💳 Came back with one tomato 🍅💀 Kids will finish you♬ Funny Song - Sounds Reel & Funny Song Studio & Thomas Hewitt Jones
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image Courtesy of TikTok
Check out more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
QUIZ: Who do you know better between Stacey and J Sbu?
Are you the ultimate Stacey and J Sbu fan? Answer our quiz and see who y...Stacey & J Sbu 3 hours ago
-
Flat seas, light winds and a big coastal reveal
If you’ve been waiting for the kind of weekend that makes the KZN coastl...East Coast Breakfast 6 hours ago